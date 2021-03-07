Jefferson Airplane - High flyin Bird, Early Flight (1966)
Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh air, At the Kabuki Theatre (2007)
Scott Mckenzie - San Francisco (wear flowers in your hair) Forest Gump Soundtrack
Journey - Faithfully, Frontiers (1983)
The Grateful Dead - Help on the way/ Slipnkot!, From the Vault One: 1975-08-13
The Grateful Dead - Franklin's Tower, From the Vault One: 1975-08-13
Journey - Lights, Infinity (1978)
Blue Cheer - Summertime Blues, Vincebus Eruptum (1968)
Sons of Champlin - Sing me a rainbow
Third Eye Blind - Semi-Charmed Life, Third Eye Blind (1997)
Third Eye Blind - Company of Strangers (Live), Summer Gods tour (2017)
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Spread your love, B.R.M.C. (2001)
Imperial Teen - Million $ Man, On 2002
Santana - Smooth (featuring Rob Thomas), Supernatural (1999)
Sly and the Family Stone - Dance to the Music, Anthology (1967)
The Catheads - Golden Gate Park, Nuggets of American College Rock 1987
The Osees - Crushed Grass, Live at Henry Miller Library Big Sur (2020)
Big Brother & the Holding Company - Piece of my heart, Cheap Thrills (1987)
Train - Free, Alive at last (2004)
Train - Save Me San Francisco, Save Me San Francisco (2009)
Moby Grape - I am not willing, Vintage: the very best of Moby Grape (1968)
The Great Society - Love you girl, Born to be burned (1965)
Flamin' Groovies - Shake Some Action