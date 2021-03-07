Jefferson Airplane - High flyin Bird, Early Flight (1966)

Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh air, At the Kabuki Theatre (2007)

Scott Mckenzie - San Francisco (wear flowers in your hair) Forest Gump Soundtrack

Journey - Faithfully, Frontiers (1983) 

The Grateful Dead - Help on the way/ Slipnkot!, From the Vault One: 1975-08-13

The Grateful Dead - Franklin's Tower, From the Vault One: 1975-08-13

Journey - Lights, Infinity (1978)

Blue Cheer - Summertime Blues, Vincebus Eruptum (1968) 

Sons of Champlin - Sing me a rainbow

Third Eye Blind - Semi-Charmed Life, Third Eye Blind (1997) 

Third Eye Blind - Company of Strangers (Live), Summer Gods tour (2017) 

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Spread your love, B.R.M.C. (2001)

Imperial Teen - Million $ Man, On 2002 

Santana - Smooth (featuring Rob Thomas), Supernatural (1999) 

Sly and the Family Stone - Dance to the Music, Anthology (1967) 

The Catheads - Golden Gate Park, Nuggets of American College Rock 1987 

The Osees - Crushed Grass, Live at Henry Miller Library Big Sur (2020) 

Big Brother & the Holding Company - Piece of my heart, Cheap Thrills (1987) 

Train - Free, Alive at last (2004) 

Train - Save Me San Francisco, Save Me San Francisco (2009)

Moby Grape - I am not willing, Vintage: the very best of Moby Grape (1968)

The Great Society - Love you girl, Born to be burned (1965)

Flamin' Groovies - Shake Some Action

