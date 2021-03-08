Green Day - Welcome to Paradise, Dookie (1994)
Joy of Cooking - Humpty Dumpty, Closer to the Ground (1971)
Country Joe & the Fish - Death Sound Blues, Electric Music for the mind &body (1967)
Green Day - When I come Around, Dookie (1994)
Pavement - Harness your hopes (B-side), Brighten the Corners
Joy of Cooking - Closer to the Ground, Closer to the ground (1971)
The Doobie Brothers - Black Water, you just can't stop it
The Rubinoos - I think we're alone now, Rubinoos (1977)
Pavement - Gold Soundz, Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain
No Kill I - captain's log, ultra rare super secret NoKillI tape from a Sacramento storm drain probably (199?)
The Mr. T Experience - Even Hitler Had a Girlfriend, Our bodies our Selves (2001)
Tiger Army - Outlaw Heart, Tiger Army
The Uptones - Get Out Of My Way, Get Out Of My Way: The Early Recordings
No Kill I - No Kill I (Theme Song), Swimming in the Secret C
Skankin' Pickle - Special Brew (Bad Manners), Green Album (1996)
Smash Mouth - I'm A Believer, Shrek (2002)
Mr. T Experience - Fill in the Blank, Big Black Bugs Bleed Blue Blood (1997)
Samiam - Sunshine, Astray (2000)
I am Empire - Sing, Anchors (2013)
Count Five - Double Decker Bus, Psychotic Revelation (1966)
Operation Ivy - Bad Town, Energy (1991)
The Faction - Let's Go Get Cokes (Live), Pegged for Live (2015)
The Syndicate of Sound - Little Girl, Little Girl (1966)
Count Five - Psychotic Reaction, Psychotic Reaction (1966)
We Are Scientist - After Hours, Brain Thrust Mastery (2008)
Rancid - 04-Time Bomb, ... And out come the wolves
The Mr. T Experience - Kenny Smokes Cloves, Night Shift at the Thrill Factory (1987)
Korea Girl - Under the Sun, Korea Girl (1999)
The Deftones - Change (in the House of Flies), White Pony (2000)