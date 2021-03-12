Mark Knopfler - Sands of Nevada. Sailing to philedelphia (2000) 

Fairport Convention - Reno Nevada. What we did on our saturdays (Live) 

Billy Joel - Stop in Nevada. Piano Man (1970) 

Red Vox - Reno. Another Light (2017) 

Surf Curse - Freaks. Buds (2013)

The Killers - Mr. Brightside. Hot Fuss (2004) 

Panic! at the Disco - Miss Jackson. Too Weird to Live, Too rare to die (2013)

Surf Curse - Disco. Heaven Surrounds You  (2019) 

Imagine Dragons - Demons (Live). Night visions live (2014)

Palaye Royale - Too Many People. Boom Boom Room (2016) 

Elvis Presley - Viva Las Vegas. The Viva Las Vegas Sessions (2004) 

Imagine Dragons - It's Time. Night Visions (2012)

Panic! at the disco - Nine in the Afternoon. Pretty. Odd (2008)

The Killers - Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll. Hot Fuss (2004)

The Crystal Method - Name of the game. Tweekend (2002) 

Sheryl Crow - Leaving Las Vegas. Tuesday Night music Club (1993) 

R.E.M. - All the way to Reno. In Time (2003) 

Palaye Royale - Dying in a Hot Tub. Boom Boom Room side B (2018) 

Romantics - What I like about You 

Slaughter - Hold On. Mass Slaughter (1995) 

The Killers - Why Do I Keep Counting?, exitlude. Sam's Town 

Surf Curse - Jamie. Heaven Surrounds you (2019) 

