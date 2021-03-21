David Barret - One Shining Moment (because Jacques' family said they would pitch in $150)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under the Bridge (Melbourne, Australia 2000)
Ice Cube - It was a good day
Motley Crue - Helter Skelter, Live: Entertainment or death
Randy Newman - I Love LA
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Blood Sugar Sex Magik, (Melbourne Australia, 2002)
The Beach Boys - California Girls, 1967: Live Sunshine
Bad Religion - Los Angeles is Burning, The empire strikes first
Frank Black - Los Angeles
The Byrds - Bad night at the whiskey
Janes Addiction - Mountain Song, Live & Insane: LA Paladium 1990
The Beatles - Blue Jay Way, magical Mystery tour
Van Halen - Running with the devil, Tokyo Dome Live in concert
The Doors - Roadhouse Blues, Live In Pittsburgh May 2, 1970
The Doors - Break on through (to the other Side), Live at the aquarius
Frank & Moon Zappa - Valley Girl, Strictly Commercial
Weezer - Say it ain't so, Weezer (blue album)
Motley Crue - Smokin in the boys room, Live: entertainment or death
Guns n Roses - Knockin on heaven's door