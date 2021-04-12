The Unheard Music - X, Los Angeles

I  Wanna Be Somebody - W.A.S.P. , Live... In the raw

You're in Trouble - Ratt, Out of the cellar

Straight Outta Compton (clean edit) - N.W.A

Hollywood Swinging - Kool and the Gang, Wild and Peaceful 

Just a girl - No Doubt, Tragic Kingdom 

Same in the end - Sublime, Sublime 

I had too much to dream (last night) - The Electric Prunes

Situations - The Middle Class, Out of vogue, the early material 

Testify - Rage against the machine, The battle of Los Angeles 

Los Angeles - Blink 182, California 

I wanna die in Los Angeles - Dead to me 

Fashion Zombies! - The Aquabats, Charge!!

Get me to the world on time - The Electric Prunes

Lost Cause - Patrolled By Radar, Cool your jets

Say Goodbye to Hollywood - Billy Joel, Turnstiles

Celluloid Heroes (Live at the Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland, Nov 1979) - The Kinks, One For the Road (Live) 

Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings - Father John Misty, Fear Fun

Hollywood Nights - Bob Segar, Stranger In Town 

How Come I Only Love You When I'm Drunk? - Groovy Rednecks, Buzzed 

Pancho and Lefty - Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson

Song to the Siren (Take 7) - Tim Buckley,  Works in Progress 

L.A. Freeway (Live in New York, 1972) - Jerry Jeff Walker

Something Better - Marianne Faithfull, Rock and Roll Circus 

The Famous Final Scene - Bob Segar, Stranger in Town

