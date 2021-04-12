The Unheard Music - X, Los Angeles
I Wanna Be Somebody - W.A.S.P. , Live... In the raw
You're in Trouble - Ratt, Out of the cellar
Straight Outta Compton (clean edit) - N.W.A
Hollywood Swinging - Kool and the Gang, Wild and Peaceful
Just a girl - No Doubt, Tragic Kingdom
Same in the end - Sublime, Sublime
I had too much to dream (last night) - The Electric Prunes
Situations - The Middle Class, Out of vogue, the early material
Testify - Rage against the machine, The battle of Los Angeles
Los Angeles - Blink 182, California
I wanna die in Los Angeles - Dead to me
Fashion Zombies! - The Aquabats, Charge!!
Get me to the world on time - The Electric Prunes
Lost Cause - Patrolled By Radar, Cool your jets
Say Goodbye to Hollywood - Billy Joel, Turnstiles
Celluloid Heroes (Live at the Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland, Nov 1979) - The Kinks, One For the Road (Live)
Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings - Father John Misty, Fear Fun
Hollywood Nights - Bob Segar, Stranger In Town
How Come I Only Love You When I'm Drunk? - Groovy Rednecks, Buzzed
Pancho and Lefty - Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson
Song to the Siren (Take 7) - Tim Buckley, Works in Progress
L.A. Freeway (Live in New York, 1972) - Jerry Jeff Walker
Something Better - Marianne Faithfull, Rock and Roll Circus
The Famous Final Scene - Bob Segar, Stranger in Town