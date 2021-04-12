Dean Martin - Thirty More Miles To San Diego

"Happiness is Dean Martin" 

The Beat Farmers - Reason To Believe (remastered) 

"Tales of the New West"

The Mountain Goats - Going to San Diego 

(unreleased)

Blink 182 - Carousel

"Cheshire Cat"

Hot Snakes - This Mystic Decade 

"Audit in Progress"

Stone Temple Pilots - Interstate Love Song 

"Purple"

Iron Buttrfly - Get Out My Life, Woman

"Heavy"

Bruce Springsteen - Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) 

Recorded July 8th, 1978 at the Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, AZ.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYHGh6lmSbo)

The Coronas - San Diego Song 

"Heroes or ghosts"

Switchfoot - Meant to Live 

"The Beautiful Letdown"

Three Mile Pilot - Year of No Light 

"Another Desert: Another Sea"

Rocket From the Crypt - On A Rope 

"Scream Dracula Scream"

blink-182 - Adam's Song 

"Enema of the State"

The Beat Farmers - California Kid 

"Tales of the New West" 

Buck-O-Nine - Irish Drinking Song 

"Songs in the Key of Bree"

Iron Butterfly - In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida

"Live: in San Diego CA 1969"

The Black Heart Procession - The Spell

"The Spell"

Rocket From The Crypt - I'm Not Invisible

"Live from Camp X-ray"

Stone Temple Pilots - Vasoline 

"Purple"

blink-182 - All The Small Things

"Enema of the State"

Switchfoot - Dare You To Move

"Learning To Breathe"

Sledding With Tigers - Going to San Diego

"Kenny Jeans (old songs that I wrote)"

The Western States Motel - I Won't Be Going Back To San Diego

"The Western States Motel"

