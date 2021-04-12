Dean Martin - Thirty More Miles To San Diego
"Happiness is Dean Martin"
The Beat Farmers - Reason To Believe (remastered)
"Tales of the New West"
The Mountain Goats - Going to San Diego
(unreleased)
Blink 182 - Carousel
"Cheshire Cat"
Hot Snakes - This Mystic Decade
"Audit in Progress"
Stone Temple Pilots - Interstate Love Song
"Purple"
Iron Buttrfly - Get Out My Life, Woman
"Heavy"
Bruce Springsteen - Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Recorded July 8th, 1978 at the Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, AZ.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYHGh6lmSbo)
The Coronas - San Diego Song
"Heroes or ghosts"
Switchfoot - Meant to Live
"The Beautiful Letdown"
Three Mile Pilot - Year of No Light
"Another Desert: Another Sea"
Rocket From the Crypt - On A Rope
"Scream Dracula Scream"
blink-182 - Adam's Song
"Enema of the State"
The Beat Farmers - California Kid
"Tales of the New West"
Buck-O-Nine - Irish Drinking Song
"Songs in the Key of Bree"
Iron Butterfly - In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
"Live: in San Diego CA 1969"
The Black Heart Procession - The Spell
"The Spell"
Rocket From The Crypt - I'm Not Invisible
"Live from Camp X-ray"
Stone Temple Pilots - Vasoline
"Purple"
blink-182 - All The Small Things
"Enema of the State"
Switchfoot - Dare You To Move
"Learning To Breathe"
Sledding With Tigers - Going to San Diego
"Kenny Jeans (old songs that I wrote)"
The Western States Motel - I Won't Be Going Back To San Diego
"The Western States Motel"