The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

The Rusty Cage is BACK! 

The Return of The Rusty Cage kicked off with a bang on July 27, 2021 with some of Dr. Metal's favorite thrash anthems followed by classic NWOBHM hits. The show continued to shred through the night with hard rock and metal anthems from every decade. We took a moment in the show to honor the passing of the legendary Slipknot drummer, Joey Jordison (Rest In Peace Joey). We also highlighted the local Baton Rouge band, Ventruss, as they have a new album in the works. Join us every Tuesday night at 11pm as we continue to tear through the KLSU airwaves with hard hitting rock and metal! Follow the show's Instagram page to stay connected outside of the studio @official_rustycage and send your requests! Keep it loud, keep it heavy, and Geaux Tigers!

  1. Blackened - Metallica - ...And Justice for All - 1988

  2. Into the Pit - Testament - The New Order - 1988

  3. Raining Blood - Slayer - Reign In Blood - 1986

  4. Tornado of Souls - Megadeth - Rust In Peace - 1990

  5. Agent Orange - Sodom - Agent Orange - 1989

  6. The Trooper - Iron Maiden - Piece of Mind - 1983

  7. Sweet Leaf - Black Sabbath - Master of Reality - 1971

  8. Holy Diver - Dio - Holy Diver - 1983

  9. Dancing on Your Grave - Motörhead - Another Perfect Day - 1983

  10. 99 - The Haunted - rEVOLVEr - 2004

  11. Shepherd of Fire - Avenged Sevenfold - Hail to the King - 2013

  12. Christ Copyright - Nothing More - Nothing More - 2014

  13. Before I Forget - Slipknot - Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - 2004

  14. Blind - Korn - Korn - 1994

  15. The Pot - TOOL - 10,000 Days - 2006

  16. My Last Serenade - Killswitch Engage - Alive or Just Breathing - 2002

  17. Do What You Do - Mudvayne - The New Game - 2008

  18. Alone in the Dark - Ventruss - Ventruss - 2019

  19. Behold the Crown - After the Burial - Evergreen - 2019

  20. The Gift of Guilt - Gojira - L’enfant Sauvage - 2012

  21. In the Court of the Dragon - Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon - 2021

  22. You Make Me Sick - Of Mice & Men - Restoring Force - 2014

  23. Hourglass - Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake - 2004

  24. Sad But True - Metallica - Metallica - 1991

  25. Rooster - Alice In Chains - Dirt - 1992

  26. Rusty Cage - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991

Load comments