The Rusty Cage is BACK!
The Return of The Rusty Cage kicked off with a bang on July 27, 2021 with some of Dr. Metal's favorite thrash anthems followed by classic NWOBHM hits. The show continued to shred through the night with hard rock and metal anthems from every decade. We took a moment in the show to honor the passing of the legendary Slipknot drummer, Joey Jordison (Rest In Peace Joey). We also highlighted the local Baton Rouge band, Ventruss, as they have a new album in the works. Join us every Tuesday night at 11pm as we continue to tear through the KLSU airwaves with hard hitting rock and metal! Follow the show's Instagram page to stay connected outside of the studio @official_rustycage and send your requests! Keep it loud, keep it heavy, and Geaux Tigers!
Blackened - Metallica - ...And Justice for All - 1988
Into the Pit - Testament - The New Order - 1988
Raining Blood - Slayer - Reign In Blood - 1986
Tornado of Souls - Megadeth - Rust In Peace - 1990
Agent Orange - Sodom - Agent Orange - 1989
The Trooper - Iron Maiden - Piece of Mind - 1983
Sweet Leaf - Black Sabbath - Master of Reality - 1971
Holy Diver - Dio - Holy Diver - 1983
Dancing on Your Grave - Motörhead - Another Perfect Day - 1983
99 - The Haunted - rEVOLVEr - 2004
Shepherd of Fire - Avenged Sevenfold - Hail to the King - 2013
Christ Copyright - Nothing More - Nothing More - 2014
Before I Forget - Slipknot - Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - 2004
Blind - Korn - Korn - 1994
The Pot - TOOL - 10,000 Days - 2006
My Last Serenade - Killswitch Engage - Alive or Just Breathing - 2002
Do What You Do - Mudvayne - The New Game - 2008
Alone in the Dark - Ventruss - Ventruss - 2019
Behold the Crown - After the Burial - Evergreen - 2019
The Gift of Guilt - Gojira - L’enfant Sauvage - 2012
In the Court of the Dragon - Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon - 2021
You Make Me Sick - Of Mice & Men - Restoring Force - 2014
Hourglass - Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake - 2004
Sad But True - Metallica - Metallica - 1991
Rooster - Alice In Chains - Dirt - 1992
Rusty Cage - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991