This week's rendition of The Rusty Cage took a dive into the hard rocking songs of the 90s and 2000s. There was also a healthy portion of thrash metal, featuring the three most iconic thrash albums from 1986. The Rusty Cage bounced around the decades to shed light on some of the best of grunge, metalcore, thrash, hardcore, and everything between. Send your requests in and join Dr. Metal every Tuesday at 11pm for your weekly dose of all things loud and heavy! Follow the Instagram for all updates on the show and to send requests! @official_rustycage
Phantom Limb - Alice In Chains - The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - 2013
Shadow on the Sun - Audioslave - Audioslave - 2002
Once - Pearl Jam - Ten - 1991
Mama - Cam Cole - I See - 2019
Down - Motograter - Motograter - 2003
Madhouse - Anthrax - Spreading The Disease - 1985
The Frayed Ends of Sanity - Metallica - ...And Justice For All - 1988
Inner Self - Sepultura - Beneath the Remains - 1989
Carve - Boundaries - Your Receding Warmth - 2020
Shedding Skin - Pantera - Far Beyond Driven - 1994
Resurrection Man - Lamb of God - Lamb of God - 2020
Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Power Trip - Nightmare Logic - 2017
Separation/Nothing Left - As I Lay Dying - An Ocean Between Us - 2007
Fleshkiller - Phinehas - The Last Word is Yours to Speak - 2013
Who I Am - Wage War - Pressure - 2019
Abigail - Motionless In White - Creatures - 2010
Room 24 - Volbeat ft. King Diamond - Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies - 2013
Her Voice Resides - Bullet For My Valentine - The Poison - 2006
In Waves - Trivium - In Waves - 2011
Side of a Bullet - Nickelback - All the Right Reasons - 2005
Bury Me in Smoke - DOWN - Nola - 1995
Albatross - Corrosion of Conformity - Deliverance - 1994
Peace Sells - Megadeth - Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? - 1986
Angel of Death - Slayer - Reign In Blood - 1986
Disposable Heroes - Metallica - Master of Puppets - 1986