The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

This week's rendition of The Rusty Cage took a dive into the hard rocking songs of the 90s and 2000s. There was also a healthy portion of thrash metal, featuring the three most iconic thrash albums from 1986. The Rusty Cage bounced around the decades to shed light on some of the best of grunge, metalcore, thrash, hardcore, and everything between. Send your requests in and join Dr. Metal every Tuesday at 11pm for your weekly dose of all things loud and heavy! Follow the Instagram for all updates on the show and to send requests! @official_rustycage

  1. Phantom Limb - Alice In Chains - The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - 2013

  2. Shadow on the Sun - Audioslave - Audioslave - 2002

  3. Once - Pearl Jam - Ten - 1991

  4. Mama - Cam Cole - I See - 2019

  5. Down - Motograter - Motograter - 2003

  6. Madhouse - Anthrax - Spreading The Disease - 1985

  7. The Frayed Ends of Sanity - Metallica - ...And Justice For All - 1988

  8. Inner Self - Sepultura - Beneath the Remains - 1989

  9. Carve - Boundaries - Your Receding Warmth - 2020

  10. Shedding Skin - Pantera - Far Beyond Driven - 1994

  11. Resurrection Man - Lamb of God - Lamb of God - 2020

  12. Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Power Trip - Nightmare Logic - 2017

  13. Separation/Nothing Left - As I Lay Dying - An Ocean Between Us - 2007

  14. Fleshkiller - Phinehas - The Last Word is Yours to Speak - 2013

  15. Who I Am - Wage War - Pressure - 2019

  16. Abigail - Motionless In White - Creatures - 2010

  17. Room 24 - Volbeat ft. King Diamond - Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies - 2013

  18. Her Voice Resides - Bullet For My Valentine - The Poison - 2006

  19. In Waves - Trivium - In Waves - 2011

  20. Side of a Bullet - Nickelback - All the Right Reasons - 2005

  21. Bury Me in Smoke - DOWN - Nola - 1995

  22. Albatross - Corrosion of Conformity - Deliverance - 1994

  23. Peace Sells - Megadeth - Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? - 1986

  24. Angel of Death - Slayer - Reign In Blood - 1986

  25. Disposable Heroes - Metallica - Master of Puppets - 1986

