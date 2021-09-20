The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

Requests, requests, requests! This week's show was highlighted by awesome, head-banging, loud and heavy requests from our spectacular crowd of listeners. Dr. Metal discussed his excitement for the return of live metal music as he highlighted the Lamb of God and Megadeth tour he was attending. Remember to join Dr. Metal every Tuesday at 11pm for your weekly dose of all things loud and heavy! We appreciate our amazing fans! Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show and keep sending your requests! @official_rustycage

  1. The Last in Line - Dio - The Last in Line - 1984 (Request - Gavin from Church Point, LA)

  2. Painkiller - Judas Priest - Painkiller - 1990

  3. Aces High - Iron Maiden - Powerslave - 1984

  4. Kill As One - Death Angel - The Ultra-Violence - 1987

  5. Mother - Danzig - Danzig - 1988

  6. Cowboys From Hell - Pantera - Cowboys From Hell - 1990 (Request - Jeremy from Church Point, LA)

  7. Zero Signal - Fear Factory - Demanufacture - 1995 (Request - Snapchat from Lad)

  8. What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse - The Black Dahlia Murder - Nocturnal - 2007 (Request - Tanner from Baton Rouge, LA)

  9. Bones - Make Them Suffer - How to Survive a Funeral - 2020 (Request - Josh from Crowley)

  10. Stranded - Gojira - Magma - 2016

  11. Holding My Breath - Alien Weaponry - Tū - 2018

  12. Crumbling Imperium - Revocation - Great Is Our Sin - 2016

  13. Pulse of the Maggots - Slipknot - Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - 2004

  14. Destroy Everything - Hatebreed - Supremacy - 2006 (Request - Tyler from Baton Rouge)

  15. Feast of Fire - Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon - 2021

  16. Memento Mori - Lamb of God - Lamb of God - 2020

  17. Hangar 18 - Megadeth - Rust In Peace - 1990

  18. Dragula - Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe - 1998

  19. Through The Never - Metallica - Metallica - 1991

  20. Feel the Pressure - Drain - California Cursed - 2020

  21. Backbreaker - Fit For A King - Dark Skies - 2018

  22. Wake Up - Suicide Silence ft. Tim Lambesis - Ending Is The Beginning - 2012 

  23. War Ensemble - As I Lay Dying - Decas - 2011
  24. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) - Bullet For My Valentine - The Poison - 2006
  25. 99 - The Haunted - rEVOLVEr - 2004
