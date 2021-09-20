Requests, requests, requests! This week's show was highlighted by awesome, head-banging, loud and heavy requests from our spectacular crowd of listeners. Dr. Metal discussed his excitement for the return of live metal music as he highlighted the Lamb of God and Megadeth tour he was attending. Remember to join Dr. Metal every Tuesday at 11pm for your weekly dose of all things loud and heavy! We appreciate our amazing fans! Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show and keep sending your requests! @official_rustycage
The Last in Line - Dio - The Last in Line - 1984 (Request - Gavin from Church Point, LA)
Painkiller - Judas Priest - Painkiller - 1990
Aces High - Iron Maiden - Powerslave - 1984
Kill As One - Death Angel - The Ultra-Violence - 1987
Mother - Danzig - Danzig - 1988
Cowboys From Hell - Pantera - Cowboys From Hell - 1990 (Request - Jeremy from Church Point, LA)
Zero Signal - Fear Factory - Demanufacture - 1995 (Request - Snapchat from Lad)
What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse - The Black Dahlia Murder - Nocturnal - 2007 (Request - Tanner from Baton Rouge, LA)
Bones - Make Them Suffer - How to Survive a Funeral - 2020 (Request - Josh from Crowley)
Stranded - Gojira - Magma - 2016
Holding My Breath - Alien Weaponry - Tū - 2018
Crumbling Imperium - Revocation - Great Is Our Sin - 2016
Pulse of the Maggots - Slipknot - Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) - 2004
Destroy Everything - Hatebreed - Supremacy - 2006 (Request - Tyler from Baton Rouge)
Feast of Fire - Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon - 2021
Memento Mori - Lamb of God - Lamb of God - 2020
Hangar 18 - Megadeth - Rust In Peace - 1990
Dragula - Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe - 1998
Through The Never - Metallica - Metallica - 1991
Feel the Pressure - Drain - California Cursed - 2020
Backbreaker - Fit For A King - Dark Skies - 2018
Wake Up - Suicide Silence ft. Tim Lambesis - Ending Is The Beginning - 2012
- War Ensemble - As I Lay Dying - Decas - 2011
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium) - Bullet For My Valentine - The Poison - 2006
- 99 - The Haunted - rEVOLVEr - 2004