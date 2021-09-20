After a short hiatus due to technical difficulties and Hurricane Ida, The Rusty Cage returned to conquer the KSLU airwaves with a hard-hitting show that featured the display of the shift from the classic sound of NWOBHM to the 80s hair metal and thrash metal divide. Dr. Metal needs YOU! Send in your requests and keep joining the Doc on Tuesdays at 11pm for your weekly dose of loud and heavy hard rock and heavy metal. Follow us on Instagram to stay connected with the show and to send your song requests and chat with Dr. Metal! @official_rustycage. Keep it loud, keep it heavy, and Geaux Tigers!
Lost in a Wave - LANDMVRKS - Lost in the Waves - 2020
Hollowed Heart - Make Them Suffer - Hollowed Heart - 2019
Mercy - The Ghost Inside - Dear Youth - 2014
Underneath the Skin (ft. Randy Blythe) - Westfield Massacre - 2016
Soul Sacrifice - Power Trip - Nightmare Logic - 2017
Remorse Is for the Dead - Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake - 2004
A Flag to Wave - Currents - The Way It Ends - 2020
Bleed - Meshuggah - Obzen - 2008
Oblivions Peak - Knocked Loose - Laugh Tracks - 2016
Heaven and Hell - Black Sabbath - Heaven and Hell - 1980
The Number of the Beast - Iron Maiden - The Number of the Beast - 1982
Motorcycle Man - Saxon - Wheels of Steel - 1980
Heavy Metal - Sammy Hagar - Heavy Metal - 1982
Neighbor - Ugly Kid Joe - America’s Least Wanted - 1992
Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row - Skid Row - 1989
- A.I.R. - Anthrax - Spreading the Disease - 1985
M-16 - Sodom - M-16 - 2001
The Shortest Straw - Metallica - …And Justice For All - 1988
Holy Wars… The Punishment Due - Megadeth - Rust In Peace - 1990
Critical Darling - Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind - 2019
The Great Deceit - Killswitch Engage - Incarnate - 2016
Disengage - Suicide Silence - No Time to Bleed - 2009
Holy War - Thy Art Is Murder - Holy War - 2015
Would? - Alice In Chains - Dirt - 1992
Spoonman - Soundgarden - Superunknown - 1994
Breed - Nirvana - Nevermind - 1991