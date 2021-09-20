The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

After a short hiatus due to technical difficulties and Hurricane Ida, The Rusty Cage returned to conquer the KSLU airwaves with a hard-hitting show that featured the display of the shift from the classic sound of NWOBHM to the 80s hair metal and thrash metal divide. Dr. Metal needs YOU! Send in your requests and keep joining the Doc on Tuesdays at 11pm for your weekly dose of loud and heavy hard rock and heavy metal. Follow us on Instagram to stay connected with the show and to send your song requests and chat with Dr. Metal! @official_rustycage. Keep it loud, keep it heavy, and Geaux Tigers!

  1. Lost in a Wave - LANDMVRKS - Lost in the Waves - 2020

  2. Hollowed Heart - Make Them Suffer - Hollowed Heart - 2019

  3. Mercy - The Ghost Inside - Dear Youth - 2014

  4. Underneath the Skin (ft. Randy Blythe) - Westfield Massacre - 2016

  5. Soul Sacrifice - Power Trip - Nightmare Logic - 2017

  6. Remorse Is for the Dead - Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake - 2004

  7. A Flag to Wave - Currents - The Way It Ends - 2020

  8. Bleed - Meshuggah - Obzen - 2008

  9. Oblivions Peak - Knocked Loose - Laugh Tracks - 2016

  10. Heaven and Hell - Black Sabbath - Heaven and Hell - 1980

  11. The Number of the Beast - Iron Maiden - The Number of the Beast - 1982

  12. Motorcycle Man - Saxon - Wheels of Steel - 1980

  13. Heavy Metal - Sammy Hagar - Heavy Metal - 1982

  14. Neighbor - Ugly Kid Joe - America’s Least Wanted - 1992

  15. Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row - Skid Row - 1989 

  16. A.I.R. - Anthrax - Spreading the Disease - 1985

  17. M-16 - Sodom - M-16 - 2001

  18. The Shortest Straw - Metallica - …And Justice For All - 1988

  19. Holy Wars… The Punishment Due - Megadeth - Rust In Peace - 1990

  20. Critical Darling - Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind - 2019

  21. The Great Deceit - Killswitch Engage - Incarnate - 2016

  22. Disengage - Suicide Silence - No Time to Bleed - 2009

  23. Holy War - Thy Art Is Murder - Holy War - 2015

  24. Would? - Alice In Chains - Dirt - 1992

  25. Spoonman - Soundgarden - Superunknown - 1994

  26. Breed - Nirvana - Nevermind - 1991

Load comments