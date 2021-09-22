This week on The Rusty Cage, we took a small dive into the "core" subgenres of metal music, with both early metalcore and hardcore songs that blur the line between hardcore and metal. The chugging, rhythmic guitar sounds and harsh vocals were on full display last night. Dr. Metal kicked off and ended The Rusty Cage with the heaviest hard rock and metal the 90s had to offer with bands like White Zombie, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Metallica, Slipknot and more. One of the featured segments on the show was the thrash/death metal segment from the metal pioneers of 1989 (Pestilence, Testament, Exodus). Keep sending your requests for the show! Follow us on Instagram and join the metal family! @official_rustycage
- (Show Intro) The Hellion - Judas Priest - Screaming for Vengeance - 1982
Outshined - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991
Dead and Bloated - Stone Temple Pilots - Core - 1992
My Own Summer (Shove It) - Deftones - Around the Fur - 1997
Thunder Kiss ‘65 - White Zombie - La Sexcorsisto-Devil Music Vol. 1 - 1992
Pathetic - Lamb of God - Sacrament - 2006
Blood in Heaven - Kataklysm - Prevail - 2008 (Request - Gavin from Church Point)
I Will Be Heard - Hatebreed - Perseverance - 2002
Out of the Body - Pestilence - Consuming Impulse - 1989 (Request - Tyler from Baton Rouge)
Practice What You Preach - Testament - Practice What You Preach - 1989
The Toxic Waltz - Exodus - Fabulous Disaster - 1989
Shatter - Bullet For My Valentine - Shatter - 2021 (New Music)
Timebomb - Motionless in White - Timebomb - 2021 (New Music)
Barren Cloth Mother - Avatar - Barren Cloth Mother - 2021 (New Music)
In Times of Desperation - Rain of Salvation - In Times of Desperation - 2020
I’d Rather Not Say - Boundaries - Your Receding Warmth - 2020
Abrasumente - Northlane - Discoveries - 2011
Drop - Turnstile - Nonstop Feeling - 2016
Hand Of Doom - Black Sabbath - Paranoid - 1970
You’ve Got Another Thing Coming - Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance - 1982
Die You Bastard - Motörhead - Another Perfect Day - 1983
Unholy Confessions - Avenged Sevenfold - Waking the Fallen - 2003
Through Struggle - As I Lay Dying - Shadows Are Security - 2005
O.G. Loko - Of Mice & Men - The Flood - 2011
Forty Six & 2 - TOOL - Ænima - 1996
Wait and Bleed - Slipknot - 1999
Hard Lines, Sunken Cheeks - Pantera - Far Beyond Driven - 1994
Don’t Tread On Me - Metallica - Metallica - 1991