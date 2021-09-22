The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

This week on The Rusty Cage, we took a small dive into the "core" subgenres of metal music, with both early metalcore and hardcore songs that blur the line between hardcore and metal. The chugging, rhythmic guitar sounds and harsh vocals were on full display last night. Dr. Metal kicked off and ended The Rusty Cage with the heaviest hard rock and metal the 90s had to offer with bands like White Zombie, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Metallica, Slipknot and more. One of the featured segments on the show was the thrash/death metal segment from the metal pioneers of 1989 (Pestilence, Testament, Exodus). Keep sending your requests for the show! Follow us on Instagram and join the metal family! @official_rustycage

  1. (Show Intro) The Hellion - Judas Priest - Screaming for Vengeance - 1982 

  2. Outshined - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991

  3. Dead and Bloated - Stone Temple Pilots - Core - 1992

  4. My Own Summer (Shove It) - Deftones - Around the Fur - 1997

  5. Thunder Kiss ‘65 - White Zombie - La Sexcorsisto-Devil Music Vol. 1 - 1992

  6. Pathetic - Lamb of God - Sacrament - 2006

  7. Blood in Heaven - Kataklysm - Prevail - 2008 (Request - Gavin from Church Point)

  8. I Will Be Heard - Hatebreed - Perseverance - 2002

  9. Out of the Body - Pestilence - Consuming Impulse - 1989 (Request - Tyler from Baton Rouge)

  10. Practice What You Preach - Testament - Practice What You Preach - 1989

  11. The Toxic Waltz - Exodus - Fabulous Disaster - 1989

  12. Shatter - Bullet For My Valentine - Shatter - 2021 (New Music)

  13. Timebomb - Motionless in White - Timebomb - 2021 (New Music)

  14. Barren Cloth Mother - Avatar - Barren Cloth Mother - 2021 (New Music)

  15. In Times of Desperation - Rain of Salvation - In Times of Desperation - 2020

  16. I’d Rather Not Say - Boundaries - Your Receding Warmth - 2020

  17. Abrasumente - Northlane - Discoveries - 2011

  18. Drop - Turnstile - Nonstop Feeling - 2016

  19. Hand Of Doom - Black Sabbath - Paranoid - 1970

  20. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming - Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance - 1982

  21. Die You Bastard - Motörhead - Another Perfect Day - 1983

  22. Unholy Confessions - Avenged Sevenfold - Waking the Fallen - 2003

  23. Through Struggle - As I Lay Dying - Shadows Are Security - 2005

  24. O.G. Loko - Of Mice & Men - The Flood - 2011

  25. Forty Six & 2 - TOOL - Ænima - 1996

  26. Wait and Bleed - Slipknot - 1999

  27. Hard Lines, Sunken Cheeks - Pantera - Far Beyond Driven - 1994

  28. Don’t Tread On Me - Metallica - Metallica - 1991

Load comments