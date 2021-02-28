- It’s Not Right but It’s Okay - Whitney Houston
- Motownphilly - Boyz II Men
- Love Like This - Faith Evans
- Together Again - Janet Jackson
- Here We Go - Portrait
- Everything - Mary J. Blige
- One in a Million - Aaliyah
- Why I Love You So Much - Monica
- Show Me Love - Tamia
- Diggin on You - TLC
- Sittin Up in My Room - Brandy
- It Never Rains in Southern California - Tony! Toni! Toné!
- One Sweet Day - Mariah Carey ft. Boyz II Men
- No Ordinary Love - Sade
- Cater 2 U - Destiny’s Child
- He Loves Me - Jill Scott
- So Sick - Ne-yo
- Like You - Bow-Wow ft. Ciara
- Dangerously in Love 2 - Beyoncé
- If I Ain’t Got You - Alicia Keys
- Just Like a Star - Corinne Bailey Rae
- Circles - Mariah Carey
- My Boo - Usher ft. Alicia Keys
The Throwback Joint 2/13/21
- Kyrin Lewis
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Kyrin Lewis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:31:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:03:03 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 74F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:31:24 AM
Sunset: 06:03:03 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 06:30:18 AM
Sunset: 06:03:45 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NE @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 74%
Sunrise: 06:29:11 AM
Sunset: 06:04:26 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:28:04 AM
Sunset: 06:05:07 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:26:56 AM
Sunset: 06:05:48 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:25:47 AM
Sunset: 06:06:29 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM
Sunset: 06:07:09 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.