  1. It’s Not Right but It’s Okay - Whitney Houston 
  2. Motownphilly - Boyz II Men
  3. Love Like This - Faith Evans 
  4. Together Again - Janet Jackson 
  5. Here We Go - Portrait 
  6. Everything - Mary J. Blige 
  7. One in a Million - Aaliyah 
  8. Why I Love You So Much - Monica
  9. Show Me Love - Tamia 
  10. Diggin on You - TLC 
  11. Sittin Up in My Room - Brandy 
  12. It Never Rains in Southern California - Tony! Toni! Toné!
  13. One Sweet Day - Mariah Carey ft. Boyz II Men 
  14. No Ordinary Love - Sade 
  15. Cater 2 U - Destiny’s Child 
  16. He Loves Me - Jill Scott 
  17. So Sick - Ne-yo 
  18. Like You - Bow-Wow ft. Ciara 
  19. Dangerously in Love 2 - Beyoncé 
  20. If I Ain’t Got You - Alicia Keys 
  21. Just Like a Star - Corinne Bailey Rae
  22. Circles - Mariah Carey 
  23. My Boo - Usher ft. Alicia Keys
