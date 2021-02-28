  1. When I See U by Fantasia
  2. Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston
  3. Full Moon by Brandy
  4. Fly Like a Bird by Mariah Carey
  5. Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson
  6. Try Again by Aaliyah
  7. U Remind Me by Usher
  8. Rock My World by Michael Jackson
  9. Fallin’ by Alicia Keys 
  10. Why Don’t We Fall In Love by Amerie
  11. Hit Em Up Style by Blu Cantrell
  12. What Goes Around by Justin Timberlake 
  13. Why Would You Stay by Kem
  14. In My Mind by Heather Headley
  15. Right Here by SWV
  16. 4 Page Letter by Aaliyah
  17. I’m Going Down by Mary J. Blige
  18. Bug a Boo by Destiny’s Child 
  19. Brokenhearted by Brandy
  20. Cupid by 112
  21. (You Drive Me) Crazy by Britney Spears
  22. Angel of Mine by Monica 
  23. Sending My Love by Zhane
  24. Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell
