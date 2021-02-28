  1. I Don’t Wanna - Aaliyah 
  2. All That I Can Say - Mary J. Blige
  3. If You Love Me - Brownstone 
  4. Baby - Brandy 
  5. Skin Tight - Tony! Toni! Toné!
  6. If I Was Your Girlfriend - TLC 
  7. 5, 4, 3, 2 (Yo! Time is Up) - Jade
  8. Leny - Blaque 
  9. I Just Can’t - Faith Evans 
  10. Take Me There - Blackstreet ft. Mya, Mase, & Blinky Blink
  11. I Get Lonely - Janet Jackson
  12. Don’t Leave Me - Blackstreet 
  13. No More (Baby I'ma Do Right) - 3LW
  14. Happy - Ashanti
  15. I Remember - Keyshia Cole
  16. Torn - Letoya Luckett
  17. Promise - Ciara 
  18. Unappreciated - Cherish 
  19. Just a Friend 2002 - Mario
  20. One Step at a Time - Jordin Sparks
  21. You Don’t Know My Name - Alicia Keys
  22. Rehab - Amy Winehouse
  23. All I Have - Amerie
