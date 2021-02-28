1. Just Fine - Mary J. Blige

2. Foolish - Ashanti 

3. Love - Keyshia Cole

4. 1 Thing - Amerie

5. Ordinary People - John Legend 

6. Miss Independent - Ne-Yo 

7. U Got It Bad - Usher 

8. Irreplaceable - Beyoncé 

9. Stickwitu - Pussycat Dolls

10. Big Girls Don’t Cry - Fergie

11. Let Me Love You - Mario 

12. Cinderella - Cheetah Girls 

13. Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake 

14. Where I Wanna Be - Donnell Jones

15. They Don’t Know - Jon B 

16. You Send Me Swingin - Mint Condition

17. Love No Limit - Mary J. Blige

18. Bills, Bills, Bills - Destiny’s Child 

19. Back at One - Brian McKnight 

20. Genie in a Bottle - Christina Aguilera

21. Kissin’ You - Total

22. Unbreak My Heart - Toni Braxton

23. Nobody’s Supposed to be Here - Deborah Cox 

