1. Deep Inside ft. Elton John - Mary J. Blige
2. Do You Think About Us? - Total
3. Breakdown - Mariah Carey
4. Whatever You Want - Tony! Toni! Toné!
5. Happy - Brandy
6. Are You That Somebody? - Aaliyah
7. Back To Life - Soul II Soul
8. Close to You - Maxi Priest
9. Killing Me Softly - Fugees
10. Love Under New Management - Miki Howard
11. What About Your Friends - TLC
12. Groove Thang - Zhane
13. Playas Gon’ Play - 3LW
14. If You Love Me - Mint Condition
15. Beautiful - Christina Aguilera
16. I Wish - Carl Thomas
17. Dance Tonight - Lucy Pearl
18. Independent Women Part 1 - Destiny’s Child
19. Family Affair - Mary J. Blige
20. I Thought - Brandy
21. Rain on Me - Ashanti
22. Diary - Alicia Keys