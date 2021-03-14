1. Deep Inside ft. Elton John - Mary J. Blige

2. Do You Think About Us? - Total

3. Breakdown - Mariah Carey 

4. Whatever You Want - Tony! Toni! Toné!

5. Happy - Brandy 

6. Are You That Somebody? - Aaliyah 

7. Back To Life - Soul II Soul

8. Close to You - Maxi Priest 

9. Killing Me Softly - Fugees 

10. Love Under New Management - Miki Howard 

11. What About Your Friends - TLC 

12. Groove Thang - Zhane 

13. Playas Gon’ Play - 3LW 

14. If You Love Me - Mint Condition

15. Beautiful - Christina Aguilera 

16. I Wish - Carl Thomas  

17. Dance Tonight - Lucy Pearl

18. Independent Women Part 1 - Destiny’s Child 

19. Family Affair - Mary J. Blige 

20. I Thought - Brandy  

21. Rain on Me - Ashanti  

22. Diary - Alicia Keys 

