  1. No More Rain (In This Cloud) - Angie Stone 
  2. Smooth Operator - Sade
  3. Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes) - Mint Condition 
  4. Send It On - D’Angelo 
  5. Whatever You Want - Tony! Toni! Toné!
  6. Get It Together - 702 
  7. Cupid - 112 
  8. Real Love - Mary J. Blige 
  9. Fantasy - Mariah Carey
  10. Ex-Factor - Lauryn Hill 
  11. Before I Let You Go - Blackstreet 
  12. Say My Name - Destiny’s Child 
  13. Fortunate - Maxwell
  14. My Boo - Usher ft. Alicia Keys 
  15. More Than A Woman - Aaliyah
  16. Why Don’t We Fall in Love - Amerie
  17. Emotion - Destiny’s Child 
  18. Family Affair - Mary J. Blige  
  19. Full Moon - Brandy 
