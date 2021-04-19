The Throwback Joint 3/27/21

1. You Don’t Know My Name - Alicia Keys 

2. Why I Love You So Much - Monica 

3. Love - Musiq Soulchild 

4. I Should Have Cheated - Keyshia Cole 

5. Epiphany (I’m Leaving) - Chrisette Michele

6. Do You - Ne-Yo

7. Need U Bad - Jazmine Sullivan 

8. Talkin’ To Me - Amerie 

9. The Truth - India.Arie

10. Charlene - Anthony Hamilton

11. Pretty Wings - Maxwell

12. I Love You - Faith Evans 

13. No Happy Holidays - Mary J. Blige 

14. Sitting Home - Total 

15. Who Can I Run To - Xscape 

16. Brokenhearted - Brandy

17. Always Be My Baby - Mariah Carey 

18. Sweet Thing - Mary J. Blige 

19. Miss You Much - Janet Jackson

20. Giving You The Best That I Got - Anita Baker

21. I’m So Into You - SWV

22. I Don't Wanna - Aaliyah

