- Roni - Bobby Brown
- Lies - En Vogue
- On & On - SWV
- I’m Every Woman - Whitney Houston
- No, No, No Pt. 2 - Destiny’s Child
- Fantasy - Mariah Carey
- End of the Road - Boyz II Men
- If Your Girl Only Knew - Aaliyah
- 5 Miles to Empty - Brownstone
- Sweet Thing - Mary J. Blige
- This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan
- Ex-Factor - Lauryn Hill
- Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You) - Christina Aguilera
- (Unthinkable) I’m Ready - Alicia Keys
- Take Me as I Am - Mary J. Blige
- Let Me Hold You (Radio Version) - Bow Wow
- All In Me - Brandy
- Never Ever (ft. Young Jeezy) - Ciara
- We Belong Together - Mariah Carey
- More Than a Woman - Aaliyah
- Video - India.Arie
- Heaven Sent - Keyshia Cole
- Promise Ring - Tiffany Evans
- Rock with You - Ashanti
The Throwback Joint 3/6/21
