  1. Roni - Bobby Brown 
  2. Lies - En Vogue 
  3. On & On - SWV 
  4. I’m Every Woman - Whitney Houston 
  5. No, No, No Pt. 2 - Destiny’s Child 
  6. Fantasy - Mariah Carey 
  7. End of the Road - Boyz II Men 
  8. If Your Girl Only Knew - Aaliyah 
  9. 5 Miles to Empty - Brownstone 
  10. Sweet Thing - Mary J. Blige
  11. This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan
  12. Ex-Factor - Lauryn Hill 
  13. Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You) - Christina Aguilera
  14. (Unthinkable) I’m Ready - Alicia Keys 
  15. Take Me as I Am - Mary J. Blige 
  16. Let Me Hold You (Radio Version) - Bow Wow 
  17. All In Me - Brandy 
  18. Never Ever (ft. Young Jeezy) - Ciara 
  19. We Belong Together - Mariah Carey 
  20. More Than a Woman - Aaliyah 
  21. Video - India.Arie 
  22. Heaven Sent - Keyshia Cole 
  23. Promise Ring - Tiffany Evans 
  24. Rock with You - Ashanti 
