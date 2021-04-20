The Throwback Joint 4/10/21

1. Don’t Go - Mary. J Blige
2. Unbreak My Heart - Toni Braxton
3. Best Friends - Missy Elliott ft. Aaliyah
4. Understanding - Xscape
5. Give Me You - Brandy
6. On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men
7. My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It) - En Vogue
8. Spend Some Time - Total
9. Before You Walk Out of My Life - Monica
10. Looking for a New Love - Jody Watley
11. Ooo La La La - Teena Marie
12. Pump Up the Jam - Technotronic
13. Get Up - Ciara ft. Chamillionaire
14. Free Yourself - Fantasia
15. Fistful of Tears - Maxwell
16. Luxurious - Gwen Stefani
17. Until the End of Time - Justin Timberlake
18. (I Just Want It) To Be Over - Keyshia Cole
19. Cater 2 U - Destiny’s Child
20. No Air - Jordin Sparks ft. Chris Brown
21. Maxine - John Legend
22. Cab Ride - Tweet