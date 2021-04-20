The Throwback Joint 4/17/21

1. Girl - Destiny’s Child 

2. Burn - Usher 

3. Superwoman - Alicia Keys

4. Just Came Here to Chill - Isley Brothers 

5. When I See U - Fantasia 

6. Happy - Ashanti

7. Right Here (Departed) - Brandy

8. Stickwitu - Pussycat Dolls 

9. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) - Chris Brown 

10. Doesn’t Really Matter - Janet Jackson 

11. Obsessed - Mariah Carey 

12. Baggage - Mary J. Blige 

13. Every Little Step - Bobby Brown 

14. Another Part of Me - Michael Jackson 

15. Show Me Love - Robin S

16. Always Be My Baby - Mariah Carey

17. Exhale (Shoop, Shoop) - Whitney Houston 

18. Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You - Lauryn Hill 

19. What Kind of Man Would I Be - Mint Condition 

20. Mary’s Joint - Mary J. Blige

21. Cry For You - Jodeci

22. If You Had My Love - Jennifer Lopez

23. Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here - Deborah Cox 

24. So Good - Destiny’s Child 

