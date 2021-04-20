The Throwback Joint 4/17/21

1. Girl - Destiny’s Child
2. Burn - Usher
3. Superwoman - Alicia Keys
4. Just Came Here to Chill - Isley Brothers
5. When I See U - Fantasia
6. Happy - Ashanti
7. Right Here (Departed) - Brandy
8. Stickwitu - Pussycat Dolls
9. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) - Chris Brown
10. Doesn’t Really Matter - Janet Jackson
11. Obsessed - Mariah Carey
12. Baggage - Mary J. Blige
13. Every Little Step - Bobby Brown
14. Another Part of Me - Michael Jackson
15. Show Me Love - Robin S
16. Always Be My Baby - Mariah Carey
17. Exhale (Shoop, Shoop) - Whitney Houston
18. Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You - Lauryn Hill
19. What Kind of Man Would I Be - Mint Condition
20. Mary’s Joint - Mary J. Blige
21. Cry For You - Jodeci
22. If You Had My Love - Jennifer Lopez
23. Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here - Deborah Cox
24. So Good - Destiny’s Child