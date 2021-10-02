Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

This week on Timeless Nostalgia we switched it up a bit and took it back to the motherland. Playing West African Afro-funk, highlife, and disco in celebration of Nigeria's Independence Day. Here is a list of everything we played during the show. See you next week!

  1. Viva Disco - Tunde Mabadu

  1. Lady - Fela Kuti

  2. No Discrimination - Tony Allen & His Afro Messengers

  3. Dancing Time - The Funkees

  4. Enjoy Yourself - Sahara All-Stars Band Jos

  5. Let Them Say - Rogana Ottah & His Black Heroes

  1. Africa - Sina Bakare

  2. Orere Elejigbo - Lijadu Sisters

  3. Eddie Quansa - Peacocks Guitar Band

  4. Black Precious Color - Felix Ngasia & The Survivals

  5. Bisi’s Beat - Soki Ohale’s Uzzi

  1. Groove I Like - Veno

  2. Burning Jungle - Ofege

  3. Too Hot - Rick Asikpo & Afro Fusion

  4. Distant Lover - Terry Mackson 

  5. Enjoy Your Life - Oby Onyioha 

  1. Holiday Action - Livy Ekemezie

  2. Don’t You Know - Peter Abdul

  3. Only You - Steve Monite

  1. Happy Survival - Eddie Okwedy

