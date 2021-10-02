Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

This week on Timeless Nostalgia we switched it up a bit and took it back to the motherland. Playing West African Afro-funk, highlife, and disco in celebration of Nigeria's Independence Day. Here is a list of everything we played during the show. See you next week!
Viva Disco - Tunde Mabadu
Lady - Fela Kuti
No Discrimination - Tony Allen & His Afro Messengers
Dancing Time - The Funkees
Enjoy Yourself - Sahara All-Stars Band Jos
Let Them Say - Rogana Ottah & His Black Heroes
Africa - Sina Bakare
Orere Elejigbo - Lijadu Sisters
Eddie Quansa - Peacocks Guitar Band
Black Precious Color - Felix Ngasia & The Survivals
Bisi’s Beat - Soki Ohale’s Uzzi
Groove I Like - Veno
Burning Jungle - Ofege
Too Hot - Rick Asikpo & Afro Fusion
Distant Lover - Terry Mackson
Enjoy Your Life - Oby Onyioha
Holiday Action - Livy Ekemezie
Don’t You Know - Peter Abdul
Only You - Steve Monite
Happy Survival - Eddie Okwedy