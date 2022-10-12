Timeless Nostalgia
DJ Rocksteady

Here's a list of everything we played on this week's show!

  1. You Can’t Blame Me - Johnson, Hawkins, Tatum & Durr

  2. Spoiled By Your Love - Anita Ward

  3. Castles Of Sand - Jermaine Jackson

  4. Stop On By - Rufus, Chaka Khan 

  5. When I’m Gone  - The Jones Girls 

  6. Southern Sunset - Brick

  7. Why I Came to California - Leon Ware

  8. You Don’t Have To Change - Kool & The Gang 

  9. The Lady In My Life - Thriller

  10. Computer Love - Zapp

  11. Feels So Real (Won’t Let Go) - Patrice Rushen

  12. Never Gonna Stop - Linda Clifford

  13. I Got The… - Labi Siffre

  14. More Spell On You - Eddie Johns

  15. Il Maquillage Lady - Sister Sledge

  16. Tear Drops -  Womack & Womack

  17. Ain’t Nothing I Can Do - Tyrone Davis

  18. Fun - Brick 

  19. Places and Spaces - Donald Byrd

  20. I Thought It Was You - Herbie Hancock

  21. Instant Love - Leon Ware, Minnie Ripperton

  22. A Little Spice - Loose Ends 

  23. California My Way - The Main Ingredient

