Here's a list of everything we played on this week's show!
You Can’t Blame Me - Johnson, Hawkins, Tatum & Durr
Spoiled By Your Love - Anita Ward
Castles Of Sand - Jermaine Jackson
Stop On By - Rufus, Chaka Khan
When I’m Gone - The Jones Girls
Southern Sunset - Brick
Why I Came to California - Leon Ware
You Don’t Have To Change - Kool & The Gang
The Lady In My Life - Thriller
Computer Love - Zapp
Feels So Real (Won’t Let Go) - Patrice Rushen
Never Gonna Stop - Linda Clifford
I Got The… - Labi Siffre
More Spell On You - Eddie Johns
Il Maquillage Lady - Sister Sledge
Tear Drops - Womack & Womack
Ain’t Nothing I Can Do - Tyrone Davis
Fun - Brick
Places and Spaces - Donald Byrd
I Thought It Was You - Herbie Hancock
Instant Love - Leon Ware, Minnie Ripperton
A Little Spice - Loose Ends
California My Way - The Main Ingredient