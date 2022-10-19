Another Tuesday, another Timeless Nostalgia. See y'all next week only on 91.1 KLSU!
Let Me Go - Chicago Gangsters
Keep on Walking - Roy Ayers
Uptown - Prince
You - Maze, Frankie Beverly
Hang Together - Odyssey
Street Player - Chicago
Too Sweet To Lose - Donald O’Conner
The Soul Of A Black Man - Maceo Parker
Did You Hear What They Said - Gil Scott-Heron
Spell - Blue Magic
I’m Caught Up (In A One Night Love Affair) - Inner Life
Don’t Let Love Get You Down - Archie Bell & the Drells
Groove Me - King Floyd
Way Back When -Brenda Russell
Let Me Ride - Windy City
Hey DJ - World’s Famous Supreme Team
Wish That I Could Talk to You - The Sylvers
Love To The World - L.T.D., Jeffrey Osborne
Don’t It Drive You Crazy - The Pointer Sisters
Hold On - High Fashion
It Seems to Hang On - Ashford & Simpson
You Got Me Running - Lenny Williams