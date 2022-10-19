Timeless Nostalgia

Another Tuesday, another Timeless Nostalgia. See y'all next week only on 91.1 KLSU!

  1. Let Me Go - Chicago Gangsters

  2. Keep on Walking - Roy Ayers

  3. Uptown - Prince

  4. You - Maze, Frankie Beverly 

  5. Hang Together - Odyssey

  6. Street Player - Chicago

  7. Too Sweet To Lose - Donald O’Conner

  8. The Soul Of A Black Man - Maceo Parker 

  9. Did You Hear What They Said - Gil Scott-Heron

  10. Spell - Blue Magic

  11. I’m Caught Up (In A One Night Love Affair) - Inner Life

  12. Don’t Let Love Get You Down - Archie Bell & the Drells

  13. Groove Me - King Floyd

  14. Way Back When -Brenda Russell

  15. Let Me Ride - Windy City

  16. Hey DJ - World’s Famous Supreme Team

  17. Wish That I Could Talk to You - The Sylvers

  18. Love To The World - L.T.D., Jeffrey Osborne

  19. Don’t It Drive You Crazy - The Pointer Sisters

  20. Hold On - High Fashion

  21. It Seems to Hang On - Ashford & Simpson

  22. You Got Me Running - Lenny Williams

