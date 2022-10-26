Timeless Nostalgia
DJ Rocksteady

This week on Timeless Nostalgia, we covered Britfunk on the side B part of the show and stuck to classic funk and soul deep cuts on Side A.

  1. Lazy Nina - Greg Phillinganes

  2. Release the Beast - Breakwater

  3. Hair - Graham Central Station

  4. Through the Love in My Heart - The Sylvers 

  5. Easier to Love - Sister Sledge

  6. I Don’t Want to Be a Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself) - Dynasty

  7. Lovin’ Is Really My Game - Brainstorm

  8. Don’t Go Lose It Baby - Hugh Masekela 

  9. Feelin’ Lucky Lately - High Fashion 

  10. Forever Came Today - The Jackson 5

  11. Don’t Be Gone - Chicago Gangsters

Side B: BritFunk

  1. Give Me - iLevel

  2. The Groove Line - Heatwave

  3. Swingin’ - Light of the World

  4. Spend the Night - The Cool-Notes

  5. You’re Lying - Linx

  6. Southern Freeez - Freeez

  7. Somebody Help Me Out - Beggar & Co.

  8. Walking Into Sunshine - Central Line

  9. Hangin’ On A String (Contemplating) - Loose Ends

  10. Look Into My Eyes - 52nd Street

  11. Night Birds - Shakatak

