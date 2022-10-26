This week on Timeless Nostalgia, we covered Britfunk on the side B part of the show and stuck to classic funk and soul deep cuts on Side A.
Lazy Nina - Greg Phillinganes
Release the Beast - Breakwater
Hair - Graham Central Station
Through the Love in My Heart - The Sylvers
Easier to Love - Sister Sledge
I Don’t Want to Be a Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself) - Dynasty
Lovin’ Is Really My Game - Brainstorm
Don’t Go Lose It Baby - Hugh Masekela
Feelin’ Lucky Lately - High Fashion
Forever Came Today - The Jackson 5
Don’t Be Gone - Chicago Gangsters
Side B: BritFunk
Give Me - iLevel
The Groove Line - Heatwave
Swingin’ - Light of the World
Spend the Night - The Cool-Notes
You’re Lying - Linx
Southern Freeez - Freeez
Somebody Help Me Out - Beggar & Co.
Walking Into Sunshine - Central Line
Hangin’ On A String (Contemplating) - Loose Ends
Look Into My Eyes - 52nd Street
Night Birds - Shakatak