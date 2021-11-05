We kicked off the Halloween weekend Timeless Nostalgia style with some old school hits.
- Somebody's Watching Me - Rockwell
- Let the Music Play - Shannon
- You Are in My System - The System
- I'll Be Good - Rene & Angela
- Loco in Acapulco - Four Tops
- Superstition - Stevie Wonder
- Concrete Jungle -Little Beaver
- One Step Ahead - Aretha Franklin
- I Wish You Were Here - Al Green
- Be Thankful for What You've Got - William De Vaughn
- Smooth Operator - Sade
- (I Found) That Man of Mine - The Jones Girls
- Yearning For Your Love - The Gap Band
- Use Ta Be My Girl - The O'Jays
- Stand by Me - Ben E. King
- Hospital Prelude Of Love Theme - Willie Hutch
- Running Away - Roy Ayers Ubiquity
- Inside Out - Odyssey
- Mama Used To Say - Junior
- Summer In The City - Quincy Jones
- Dreaming About You - The Blackbyrds
- Candy - Cameo
- I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On) - Kashif
- Thriller - Michael Jackson