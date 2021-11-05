Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

We kicked off the Halloween weekend Timeless Nostalgia style with some old school hits. 

  1. Somebody's Watching Me - Rockwell
  2. Let the Music Play - Shannon
  3. You Are in My System - The System
  4. I'll Be Good - Rene & Angela
  5. Loco in Acapulco - Four Tops
  6. Superstition - Stevie Wonder
  7. Concrete Jungle -Little Beaver
  8. One Step Ahead - Aretha Franklin
  9. I Wish You Were Here - Al Green 
  10. Be Thankful for What You've Got - William De Vaughn
  11. Smooth Operator - Sade
  12. (I Found) That Man of Mine - The Jones Girls
  13. Yearning For Your Love - The Gap Band
  14. Use Ta Be My Girl - The O'Jays
  15. Stand by Me - Ben E. King
  16. Hospital Prelude Of Love Theme - Willie Hutch
  17. Running Away - Roy Ayers Ubiquity
  18. Inside Out - Odyssey
  19. Mama Used To Say - Junior
  20. Summer In The City - Quincy Jones
  21. Dreaming About You - The Blackbyrds
  22. Candy - Cameo
  23. I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On) - Kashif
  24. Thriller - Michael Jackson

