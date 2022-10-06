Timeless Nostalgia

This week we explored the funk side of Timeless Nostalgia. Here's everything we played!

  1. Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin

  2. Too Hot to Handle - Heatwave

  3. Ma Baker - Boney M.

  4. Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker) - Parliament 

  5. Get On The Floor - Michael Jackson 

  6. Funkentown - Slave

  7. Rigor Mortis - Cameo

  8. Say You Love Me, One More Time - D.J. Rodgers 

  9. Move Your Boogie Body - The Bar-Kays

  10. Spinnin' - Bernard Wright

  11. Freedom Road - The Pharaohs

  12. Rock Creek Park - The Blackbyrds

  13. Who Is She (And What Is She To You) - Gladys Knight & The Pips

  14. Put a Little Love On Me - Delegation

  15. My Jamaican Guy - Grace Jones

  16. Celebrations - The Brothers Johnson

  17. Just My Luck - The Deele

  18. Rescue Me - A Taste Of Honey 

  19. I Like Your Style - Tony Wilson

  20. Groove I Like - Veno

  21. Fool On The Street - Rick James

  22. Your Sweet Lovin’ - Melba Moore 

  23. Razzamatazz - Quincy Jones

Load comments