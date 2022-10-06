This week we explored the funk side of Timeless Nostalgia. Here's everything we played!
Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
Too Hot to Handle - Heatwave
Ma Baker - Boney M.
Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker) - Parliament
Get On The Floor - Michael Jackson
Funkentown - Slave
Rigor Mortis - Cameo
Say You Love Me, One More Time - D.J. Rodgers
Move Your Boogie Body - The Bar-Kays
Spinnin' - Bernard Wright
Freedom Road - The Pharaohs
Rock Creek Park - The Blackbyrds
Who Is She (And What Is She To You) - Gladys Knight & The Pips
Put a Little Love On Me - Delegation
My Jamaican Guy - Grace Jones
Celebrations - The Brothers Johnson
Just My Luck - The Deele
Rescue Me - A Taste Of Honey
I Like Your Style - Tony Wilson
Groove I Like - Veno
Fool On The Street - Rick James
Your Sweet Lovin’ - Melba Moore
Razzamatazz - Quincy Jones