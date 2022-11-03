Timeless Nostalgia
DJ Rocksteady

Another week of deep cuts and timeless gems.

  1. Love You Forever - D. J. Rodgers

  2. Knockin’ - The Jones Girls

  3. If I Ever Lose This Heaven - Quincy Jones, Minnie Ripperton, Leon Ware & Al Jarreau

  4. Angel - The Ohio Players 

  5. Thrill Me - Gwen Guthrie

  6. All I Know Is That I Have You - Milton Wright

  7. Ah, Ah, Ah, Ah - The Jones Girls

  8. Rockin’ You Eternally - Leon Ware 

  9. I Got What You Need - Bunny Sigler 

  10. Love so Strong - The Lovelites

  11. Only One Can Win - The Sylvers

  12. I Could Never Hurt You Girl - Ralfi Pagan

  13. Let Love Enter - Michael Henderson

  14. Ain’t NoTime Fa Nuthin’ - The Futures

  15. This Kind of Love - The Valentine Brothers

  16. Silly Wasn’t I - Valerie Simpson

  17. Give Me Love - Cerrone

  18. Midnight Lovers - Passion

  19. Music Trance - Ben E. King

  20. Let Me Be Yours - Lillo Thomas

  21. Suzie Thundertussy - Junie Morrison

  22. I Love You More - George Duke

  23. Lotta Love - Nicollette Larson

  24. Best Love - Rose Royce

  25. Only The Strong Survive - Billy Paul

