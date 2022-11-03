Another week of deep cuts and timeless gems.
Love You Forever - D. J. Rodgers
Knockin’ - The Jones Girls
If I Ever Lose This Heaven - Quincy Jones, Minnie Ripperton, Leon Ware & Al Jarreau
Angel - The Ohio Players
Thrill Me - Gwen Guthrie
All I Know Is That I Have You - Milton Wright
Ah, Ah, Ah, Ah - The Jones Girls
Rockin’ You Eternally - Leon Ware
I Got What You Need - Bunny Sigler
Love so Strong - The Lovelites
Only One Can Win - The Sylvers
I Could Never Hurt You Girl - Ralfi Pagan
Let Love Enter - Michael Henderson
Ain’t NoTime Fa Nuthin’ - The Futures
This Kind of Love - The Valentine Brothers
Silly Wasn’t I - Valerie Simpson
Give Me Love - Cerrone
Midnight Lovers - Passion
Music Trance - Ben E. King
Let Me Be Yours - Lillo Thomas
Suzie Thundertussy - Junie Morrison
I Love You More - George Duke
Lotta Love - Nicollette Larson
Best Love - Rose Royce
Only The Strong Survive - Billy Paul