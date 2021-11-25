This week we returned back to unearthing funky and soulful gems. Catch the funk every Friday from 11pm to 1am.
- Muscles - Diana Ross
- Lost in Music - Sister Sledge
- Workin' Day and Night - Michael Jackson
- Ain't Nothin' Goin' On But The Rent - Gwen Guthrie
- Baby, Come To Me - Patti Austin
- Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dayne
- Rock Your Baby - George McCrae
- On My Own - Patti LaBelle
- Teardrops - Womack & Womack
- I Want Your Love - CHIC
- I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)
- Solid - Ashford & Simpson
- Keep On Movin' - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
- Street Life - Randy Crawford
- Inside My Love - Minnie Riperton
- Let's Get Serious - Jermaine Jackson
- Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel - Tavares
- Looking Up to You - Michael Wycoff
- Let's Stay Together - Al Green
- Encore - Cheryl Lynn
- You Can't Turn Me Away - Sylvia Striplin
- This Is for the Lover in You - Shalamar
- Two Occasions - The Deele