Timeless Nostalgia

This week we returned back to unearthing funky and soulful gems. Catch the funk every Friday from 11pm to 1am.

  1. Muscles - Diana Ross
  2. Lost in Music - Sister Sledge
  3. Workin' Day and Night - Michael Jackson
  4. Ain't Nothin' Goin' On But The Rent - Gwen Guthrie
  5. Baby, Come To Me - Patti Austin
  6. Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dayne
  7. Rock Your Baby - George McCrae 
  8. On My Own - Patti LaBelle
  9. Teardrops - Womack & Womack
  10. I Want Your Love - CHIC
  11. I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)
  12. Solid - Ashford & Simpson
  13. Keep On Movin' - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
  14. Street Life - Randy Crawford 
  15. Inside My Love - Minnie Riperton
  16. Let's Get Serious - Jermaine Jackson
  17. Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel - Tavares
  18. Looking Up to You - Michael Wycoff
  19. Let's Stay Together - Al Green
  20. Encore - Cheryl Lynn
  21. You Can't Turn Me Away - Sylvia Striplin
  22. This Is for the Lover in You - Shalamar
  23. Two Occasions - The Deele 

