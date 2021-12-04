To commemorate the semester coming to an end, it's only right that we played the silkiest and smoothest soul and funk music ever played on the show. I want to give a big shoutout to everyone who tuned in this semester, this has been a dream come true. See y'all next semester!
- Morning Sunrise - Twennynine, Lenny White
- Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) - The Temptations
- Between the Sheets - The Isley Brothers
- Living All Alone - Phyllis Hyman
- Intimate Friends - Eddie Kendricks
- You Are My Starship - Norman Connors, Michael Henderson
- Forever Love - Brass Construction
- Plain Ol' Fashioned Girl - The Intruders
- Sweet Sticky Thing - Ohio Players
- Controversy - Prince
- Sexy Mama - The Moments
- Would You Rather - The Georgettes
- Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe - Barry White
- Back Stabbers - The O'Jays
- Maryann - New Edition
- I Love Music - The O'Jays
- I Want You - Marvin Gaye
- Why Do Fools Fall In Love - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
- Piece Of My Love - Guy
- Misdemeanor - Foster Sylvers
- Taste of Bitter Love - Gladys Knight & The Pips
- Rocket Love - Stevie Wonder
- Day Dreaming - Aretha Franklin
- Ain't No Half Steppin' - Heatwave
- Ivory - Kio Amachree
- Rock with You - Michael Jackson