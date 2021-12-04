Timeless Nostalgia

To commemorate the semester coming to an end, it's only right that we played the silkiest and smoothest soul and funk music ever played on the show. I want to give a big shoutout to everyone who tuned in this semester, this has been a dream come true. See y'all next semester!

  1. Morning Sunrise - Twennynine, Lenny White
  2. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) - The Temptations
  3. Between the Sheets - The Isley Brothers
  4. Living All Alone - Phyllis Hyman
  5. Intimate Friends - Eddie Kendricks
  6. You Are My Starship - Norman Connors, Michael Henderson
  7. Forever Love - Brass Construction
  8. Plain Ol' Fashioned Girl - The Intruders
  9. Sweet Sticky Thing - Ohio Players
  10. Controversy - Prince
  11. Sexy Mama - The Moments
  12. Would You Rather - The Georgettes
  13. Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe - Barry White
  14. Back Stabbers - The O'Jays
  15. Maryann - New Edition
  16. I Love Music - The O'Jays
  17. I Want You - Marvin Gaye
  18. Why Do Fools Fall In Love - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
  19. Piece Of My Love - Guy
  20. Misdemeanor - Foster Sylvers
  21. Taste of Bitter Love - Gladys Knight & The Pips
  22. Rocket Love - Stevie Wonder
  23. Day Dreaming - Aretha Franklin
  24. Ain't No Half Steppin' - Heatwave
  25. Ivory - Kio Amachree
  26. Rock with You - Michael Jackson

