Timeless Nostalgia

Tonight's show is dedicated to all the love birds, and even if you're flying solo this weekend we've got something for you too!

  1. The Love I Lost - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
  2. Midnight Train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips
  3. Even Though You're Gone - The Jacksons
  4. I Think My Heart Is Telling - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  5. Tonight is the Night - Betty Wright
  6. Love Ballad - L.T.D
  7. Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
  8. Break Up To Make Up - The Stylistics
  9. Me and Mrs. Jones - Billy Paul
  10. I Forgot To Be Your Lover - William Bell 
  11. When Will I See You Again - The Three Degrees
  12. Love, Need and Want You - Patti LaBelle 
  13. When Somebody Loves You - Teddy Pendergrass
  14. Misdemeanor - Foster Sylvers
  15. Gonna Get Over You - France Joli 
  16. I'm Comin' Home - New Edition
  17. Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) - The Penguins
  18. Don't Stop - One Way
  19. This Is for the Lover in You - Shalamar
  20. Let's Be Friends First (Then Lovers) - The Jones Girls
  21. So in Love with You - Leroy Hutson
  22. Can't We Fall In Love Again - Phyllis Hyman, Michael Henderson
  23. If You Think You're Lonely Now - Bobby Womack
  24. Very Special - Debra Lewis
  25. Don't Let It Go to Your Head - Jean Carn
  26. Somebody's Gotta Win - The Controllers

