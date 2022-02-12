Tonight's show is dedicated to all the love birds, and even if you're flying solo this weekend we've got something for you too!
- The Love I Lost - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
- Midnight Train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips
- Even Though You're Gone - The Jacksons
- I Think My Heart Is Telling - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Tonight is the Night - Betty Wright
- Love Ballad - L.T.D
- Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
- Break Up To Make Up - The Stylistics
- Me and Mrs. Jones - Billy Paul
- I Forgot To Be Your Lover - William Bell
- When Will I See You Again - The Three Degrees
- Love, Need and Want You - Patti LaBelle
- When Somebody Loves You - Teddy Pendergrass
- Misdemeanor - Foster Sylvers
- Gonna Get Over You - France Joli
- I'm Comin' Home - New Edition
- Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) - The Penguins
- Don't Stop - One Way
- This Is for the Lover in You - Shalamar
- Let's Be Friends First (Then Lovers) - The Jones Girls
- So in Love with You - Leroy Hutson
- Can't We Fall In Love Again - Phyllis Hyman, Michael Henderson
- If You Think You're Lonely Now - Bobby Womack
- Very Special - Debra Lewis
- Don't Let It Go to Your Head - Jean Carn
- Somebody's Gotta Win - The Controllers