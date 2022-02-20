Timeless Nostalgia

This week we went digging for rare soul gems and here is everything we played.

  1. The Sweetest Pain - Dextel Wansel
  2. Ain't No Time Fa Nuthin' - The Futures
  3. Good Times - The Jacksons
  4. Never Did I Stop Loving You - Alice Clark
  5. Try Love Again - The Natural Four
  6. That's a Good One - Michael Pedicin Jr.
  7. I've Been Pushed Aside - McFadden &Whitehead
  8. City of Brotherly Love - Soul Survivors
  9. Still a Part of Me - The Minits
  10. Blackbird - The Manhattans
  11. This Is The Lost Generation - Lost Generation
  12. My Mood - MFSB
  13. Merry Go Round - The Joneses
  14. Free Love - Jean Carn
  15. Strategy - Archie Bell & The Drells
  16. Never Let You Get Away From Me - Anthony White
  17. (We'll Be) United - The Intruders
  18. The Day When She Needed Me - The Performers
  19. My Music - Bunny Sigler
  20. Am I Black Enough for You? - Billy Paul
  21. A Dream - DeBarge
  22. Zoom - Commodores
  23. Touch A Four Leaf Clover - Atlantic Starr
  24. Stay - Rufus & Chaka Khan
  25. I  Can't Stand the Rain - Ann Peebles
  26. In the Mood - Tyrone Davis

Load comments