This week we went digging for rare soul gems and here is everything we played.
- The Sweetest Pain - Dextel Wansel
- Ain't No Time Fa Nuthin' - The Futures
- Good Times - The Jacksons
- Never Did I Stop Loving You - Alice Clark
- Try Love Again - The Natural Four
- That's a Good One - Michael Pedicin Jr.
- I've Been Pushed Aside - McFadden &Whitehead
- City of Brotherly Love - Soul Survivors
- Still a Part of Me - The Minits
- Blackbird - The Manhattans
- This Is The Lost Generation - Lost Generation
- My Mood - MFSB
- Merry Go Round - The Joneses
- Free Love - Jean Carn
- Strategy - Archie Bell & The Drells
- Never Let You Get Away From Me - Anthony White
- (We'll Be) United - The Intruders
- The Day When She Needed Me - The Performers
- My Music - Bunny Sigler
- Am I Black Enough for You? - Billy Paul
- A Dream - DeBarge
- Zoom - Commodores
- Touch A Four Leaf Clover - Atlantic Starr
- Stay - Rufus & Chaka Khan
- I Can't Stand the Rain - Ann Peebles
- In the Mood - Tyrone Davis