This week on Timeless Nostalgia we explored New Jack Swing, and here's everything we played.
- Good Love - Klymaxx
- Spread My Wings - Troop
- Teddy's Jam - Guy
- New Jack Swing - Wrecks-N-Effect
- Just Got Paid - Johnny Kemp
- Is It Good To You - Ted Riley, Tammy Lucas
- Remember the Time - Michael Jackson
- Reminisce - Mary J. Blige
- My Prerogative - Bobby Brown
- The Way You Love Me - Karyn White
- Off on Your Own (Girl) - Al B. Sure
- Why You Get Funky On Me - Today
- Don't Walk Away - Jade
- Friends - Jody Watley, Eric B. & Rakim
- Live and Learn - Joe Public
- Here We Go Again! - Portrait
- You Called And Told Me - Jeff Redd
- Do The Right Thing - Redhead Kingpin
- What About Your Times - TLC
- Exclusivity (Remix) - Damian Dame, Babyface, Antonio "LA" Reid
- The Right Stuff - Vanessa Williams
- You're Not My Kind of Girl - New Edition
- Candy Rain - Soul For Real
- Sensitivity - Ralph Tresvant
- I'm So Into You - Ralph Tresvant
- Sending My Love - Zhane