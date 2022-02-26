Timeless Nostalgia

This week on Timeless Nostalgia we explored New Jack Swing, and here's everything we played. See you next week!

  1. Good Love - Klymaxx
  2. Spread My Wings - Troop
  3. Teddy's Jam - Guy
  4. New Jack Swing - Wrecks-N-Effect
  5. Just Got Paid -  Johnny Kemp
  6. Is It Good To You - Ted Riley, Tammy Lucas
  7. Remember the Time - Michael Jackson
  8. Reminisce - Mary J. Blige
  9. My Prerogative -  Bobby Brown
  10. The Way You Love Me -  Karyn White
  11. Off on Your Own (Girl) -  Al B. Sure
  12. Why You Get Funky On Me - Today
  13. Don't Walk Away - Jade
  14. Friends - Jody Watley, Eric B. & Rakim
  15. Live and Learn - Joe Public
  16. Here We Go Again! - Portrait
  17. You Called And Told Me - Jeff Redd
  18. Do The Right Thing - Redhead Kingpin
  19. What About Your Times - TLC
  20. Exclusivity (Remix) - Damian Dame, Babyface, Antonio "LA" Reid
  21. The Right Stuff - Vanessa Williams
  22. You're Not My Kind of Girl -  New Edition
  23. Candy Rain - Soul For Real
  24. Sensitivity - Ralph Tresvant
  25. I'm So Into You - Ralph Tresvant 
  26. Sending My Love - Zhane

