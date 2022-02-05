Timeless Nostalgia

It's Black History Month, and it's only right that we celebrate black ingenuity and excellence with timeless classics from the golden era of Soul, Funk & Disco.

  1. Remind Me - Patrice Rushen
  2. Always and Forever - Heatwave
  3. People Make The World Go 'Round - Michael Jackson
  4. Cry of a Dreamer - The Sylvers
  5. Bumpy's Lament - Mack Browne & The Brothers
  6. Clean up Woman - Betty Wright
  7. Funkin' for the Thrill - George Duke
  8. Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
  9. Soul Travelin', Pt. I (The G.B.E.) - Gary Byrd
  10. Say It Loud - I'm Black And I'm Proud - James Brown
  11. Mr. Big Stuff - Lyn Collins
  12. Bump and Hustle Music - Tommy Stewart
  13. Boogie Nights - Heatwave
  14. Getting Serious - Frantique
  15. Yearnin' Burnin' - Pleasure
  16. Do You Love What You Feel - Rufus & Chaka Khan 
  17. Let's All Chant - The Michael Zager Band
  18. Give It Up - Enchantment
  19. Handle With Care - Booker Newberry III
  20. Cutie Pie - One Way
  21. Who Can I Run To - The Jones Girls
  22. The Runner - The Three Degrees
  23. Summer Nights - Lonnie Liston Smith, The Cosmic Echoes
  24. Keep On Lovin' Me - The Whispers
  25. Don't Stop The Music - Yarbrough & Peoples

