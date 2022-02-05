It's Black History Month, and it's only right that we celebrate black ingenuity and excellence with timeless classics from the golden era of Soul, Funk & Disco.
- Remind Me - Patrice Rushen
- Always and Forever - Heatwave
- People Make The World Go 'Round - Michael Jackson
- Cry of a Dreamer - The Sylvers
- Bumpy's Lament - Mack Browne & The Brothers
- Clean up Woman - Betty Wright
- Funkin' for the Thrill - George Duke
- Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
- Soul Travelin', Pt. I (The G.B.E.) - Gary Byrd
- Say It Loud - I'm Black And I'm Proud - James Brown
- Mr. Big Stuff - Lyn Collins
- Bump and Hustle Music - Tommy Stewart
- Boogie Nights - Heatwave
- Getting Serious - Frantique
- Yearnin' Burnin' - Pleasure
- Do You Love What You Feel - Rufus & Chaka Khan
- Let's All Chant - The Michael Zager Band
- Give It Up - Enchantment
- Handle With Care - Booker Newberry III
- Cutie Pie - One Way
- Who Can I Run To - The Jones Girls
- The Runner - The Three Degrees
- Summer Nights - Lonnie Liston Smith, The Cosmic Echoes
- Keep On Lovin' Me - The Whispers
- Don't Stop The Music - Yarbrough & Peoples