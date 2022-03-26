This week we explored the sounds of the post-disco era and how that shaped the music of the 80's. Here's everything we played!
- Burn This Disco Out - Michael Jackson
- If You Want My Lovin' - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Let Me Show You - Larry Wu
- Never Give You Up - Sharon Redd
- I Wanna Be Your Lover - Prince
- And the Beat Goes On - The Whispers
- He's so Shy - The Pointer Sisters
- Let's Groove - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Everybody - Madonna
- Forget Me Nots - Patrice Rushens
- Let's Dance - David Bowie
- Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life - Indeep
- Caribbean Queen (No More Love On the Run) - Billy Ocean
- Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
- Ain't Nothin' Goin' On But The Rent - Gwen Guthrie
- Chain Reaction - Diana Ross
- Rhythm Is Gonna Get You - Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine
- Just Right for Me -Twennynine, Lenny White
- I Get Romantic - Booker Newberry III
- Searching - Infatuation
- Wall To Wall - Rene & Angela