Timeless Nostalgia

This week we explored the sounds of the post-disco era and how that shaped the music of the 80's. Here's everything we played!

  1. Burn This Disco Out - Michael Jackson
  2. If You Want My Lovin' - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  3.  Let Me Show You - Larry Wu
  4. Never Give You Up - Sharon Redd
  5. I Wanna Be Your Lover - Prince
  6. And the Beat Goes On - The Whispers
  7. He's so Shy - The Pointer Sisters
  8. Let's Groove - Earth, Wind & Fire
  9. Everybody - Madonna
  10. Forget Me Nots - Patrice Rushens
  11. Let's Dance - David Bowie
  12. Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life - Indeep
  13. Caribbean Queen (No More Love On the Run) - Billy Ocean
  14. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
  15. Ain't Nothin' Goin' On But The Rent - Gwen Guthrie
  16. Chain Reaction - Diana Ross
  17. Rhythm Is Gonna Get You - Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine
  18. Just Right for Me -Twennynine, Lenny White
  19. I Get Romantic -  Booker Newberry III
  20. Searching - Infatuation
  21. Wall To Wall - Rene & Angela

