This week we payed homage to the timeless samples that influenced some of the greatest contemporary hits.
- P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
- Stay With Me - Debarge
- Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
- Outstanding - The Gap Band
- Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
- I'd Rather Be With You - Bootsy Collins
- (You're Living in a) Dream World - The Continental IV
- Love, Need and Want You - Patti LaBelle
- Juicy Fruit - Mtume
- My Song - Labi Siffre
- What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
- Do I Do - Stevie Wonder
- Piece Of My Love - Guy
- The Show Is Over - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Touch A Four Leaf Clover - Atlantic Starr
- Through the Fire - Chaka Khan
- Dreamflower - Tarika Blue
- A Dream - DeBarge
- Forget Me Nots - Patrice Rushen
- I'm Coming Out - Diana Ross
- I Want To Thank You - Alicia Myers
- Distant Lover - Marvin Gaye
- Risin' to the Top - Keni Burke