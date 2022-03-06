Timeless Nostalgia

This week we payed homage to the timeless samples that influenced some of the greatest contemporary hits.

  1. P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) - Michael Jackson
  2. Stay With Me - Debarge
  3. Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
  4. Outstanding - The Gap Band
  5. Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
  6. I'd Rather Be With You - Bootsy Collins
  7. (You're Living in a) Dream World - The Continental IV
  8. Love, Need and Want You - Patti LaBelle
  9. Juicy Fruit - Mtume
  10. My Song - Labi Siffre
  11. What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
  12. Do I Do - Stevie Wonder
  13. Piece Of My Love - Guy
  14. The Show Is Over - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  15. Touch A Four Leaf Clover - Atlantic Starr
  16. Through the Fire - Chaka Khan
  17. Dreamflower - Tarika Blue 
  18. A Dream - DeBarge
  19. Forget Me Nots - Patrice Rushen
  20. I'm Coming Out - Diana Ross
  21. I Want To Thank You - Alicia Myers
  22. Distant Lover - Marvin Gaye
  23. Risin' to the Top - Keni Burke

