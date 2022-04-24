Timeless Nostalgia

This week we take a deep dive into the world of good old '70s soul. Catch us next Friday from 11-1 am only on 91.1 KLSU

  1. Love...Can Be So Wonderful - The Temprees
  2. The Agony And The Ecstasy - Smokey Robinson
  3. That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
  4. Strangers In Dark Corners - Tavares
  5. Too Late To Turn Back Now - Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose
  6. Extra Ordinary People - The Softones
  7. Heaven Right Here On Earth - The Natural Four
  8. Close The Door - Teddy Pendergrass
  9. You Mean Everything to Me - Black Ivory
  10. Giving Love - Voices Of East Harlem
  11. Guess Who - Blue Magic
  12. Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
  13. Inside My Love - Minnie Riperton
  14. Easy - Commodores
  15. This Must Be Heaven - Brainstorm
  16. Reasons - Earth, Wind, & Fire
  17. Hello Stranger - Yvonne Elliman
  18. Take It Or Leave It - Brenda And The Tabulations
  19. I Do Love You - G.Q.
  20. Killing Me Softly With His Song - Roberta Flack
  21. Love, Love ,Love - J.R. Bailey
  22. Love's Holiday - Earth, Wind & Fire
  23. Love Ballad - L.T.D.
  24. Oh Honey - Delegation
