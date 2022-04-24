This week we take a deep dive into the world of good old '70s soul. Catch us next Friday from 11-1 am only on 91.1 KLSU
- Love...Can Be So Wonderful - The Temprees
- The Agony And The Ecstasy - Smokey Robinson
- That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
- Strangers In Dark Corners - Tavares
- Too Late To Turn Back Now - Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose
- Extra Ordinary People - The Softones
- Heaven Right Here On Earth - The Natural Four
- Close The Door - Teddy Pendergrass
- You Mean Everything to Me - Black Ivory
- Giving Love - Voices Of East Harlem
- Guess Who - Blue Magic
- Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
- Inside My Love - Minnie Riperton
- Easy - Commodores
- This Must Be Heaven - Brainstorm
- Reasons - Earth, Wind, & Fire
- Hello Stranger - Yvonne Elliman
- Take It Or Leave It - Brenda And The Tabulations
- I Do Love You - G.Q.
- Killing Me Softly With His Song - Roberta Flack
- Love, Love ,Love - J.R. Bailey
- Love's Holiday - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Love Ballad - L.T.D.
- Oh Honey - Delegation