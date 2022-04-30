Another Timeless Nostalgia show highlighting the very best of soul, funk, disco & everything in between.
- This Broken Heart - Funkadelic
- Not Any Longer - Lijadu Sisters
- We're Almost There - Michael Jackson
- You Are Number One - The Whispers, Walter Scott
- You Belong to Me - Bobby Caldwell
- Encore - Cheryl Lynn
- Trying Girls Out - The Persuaders
- Love Don't Live Here Anymore - Rose Royce
- Extra Ordinary People - The Softones
- The Agony And The Ecstasy - Smokey Robinson
- Close The Door - Teddy Pendergrass
- Reasons - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Take It Or Leave It - Brenda And The Tabulations
- Don't Let Love Get You Down - Archie Bell & The Drells
- If You Wanna Go Back - Jean Carn
- Dance Turned Into a Romance - The Jones Girls
- The First Cut is the Deepest - P.P. Arnold
- Dream of Love - Bill Summers, Summers Heat
- If You Play Your Cards Right - Alicia Myers
- He's So Shy - The Pointer Sisters
- Let Me Show You - Larry Wu
- Missing You - Diana Ross
- Oh Sheila - Ready For The World
- The Way You Love Me - Karyn White
- You're the One - SWV