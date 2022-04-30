Timeless Nostalgia

Another Timeless Nostalgia show highlighting the very best of soul, funk, disco & everything in between.

  1. This Broken Heart - Funkadelic
  2. Not Any Longer - Lijadu Sisters
  3. We're Almost There - Michael Jackson
  4. You Are Number One - The Whispers, Walter Scott
  5. You Belong to Me - Bobby Caldwell
  6. Encore - Cheryl Lynn
  7. Trying Girls Out - The Persuaders
  8. Love Don't Live Here Anymore - Rose Royce
  9. Extra Ordinary People - The Softones
  10. The Agony And The Ecstasy - Smokey Robinson 
  11. Close The Door - Teddy Pendergrass
  12. Reasons - Earth, Wind & Fire
  13. Take It Or Leave It - Brenda And The Tabulations
  14. Don't Let Love Get You Down - Archie Bell & The Drells
  15. If You Wanna Go Back - Jean Carn
  16. Dance Turned Into a Romance - The Jones Girls
  17. The First Cut is the Deepest - P.P. Arnold
  18. Dream of Love - Bill Summers, Summers Heat
  19. If You Play Your Cards Right - Alicia Myers
  20. He's So Shy - The Pointer Sisters
  21. Let Me Show You - Larry Wu 
  22. Missing You - Diana Ross
  23. Oh Sheila - Ready For The World 
  24. The Way You Love Me - Karyn White
  25. You're the One - SWV

