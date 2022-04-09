This week we're diving into the world of "Philly Soul" popularized by the production duo Gamble & Huff.
- You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine - Lou Rawls
- Strategy - Archie Bell & The Drells
- Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) - The Delfonics
- Sideshow - Blue Magic
- Could It Be I'm Falling in Love - The Spinners
- Don't Let Love Get You Down - Archie Bell & The Drells
- Show You the Way to Go - The Jacksons
- Do It Any Way You Wanna - People's Choice
- Lady Love - Lou Rawls
- You Know How To Love Me - Phyllis Hyman
- If Only You Knew - Patti LaBelle
- I'll Always Love My Mama - The Intruders
- Break Up To Make Up - The Stylistics
- I'm Not In Love - Dee Dee Sharp
- It's Forever - The Ebonys
- If You Wanna Go Back - Jean Carn
- Take Good Care of Yourself - The Three Degrees
- Drowning In the Sea of Love - Joe Simon
- Stay With Me - The Futures
- Dance Turned Into a Romance - The Jones Girls
- A Love of Your Own - The Ebonys
- Strut Your Funky Stuff - Frantique
- Love - City Limits
- For the Love of Money - The O'Jays