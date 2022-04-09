Timeless Nostalgia

This week we're diving into the world of "Philly Soul" popularized by the production duo Gamble & Huff.

  1. You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine - Lou Rawls
  2. Strategy - Archie Bell & The Drells
  3. Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) - The Delfonics
  4. Sideshow - Blue Magic
  5. Could It Be I'm Falling in Love - The Spinners
  6. Don't Let Love Get You Down - Archie Bell & The Drells
  7. Show You the Way to Go - The Jacksons
  8. Do It Any Way You Wanna - People's Choice
  9. Lady Love - Lou Rawls
  10. You Know How To Love Me - Phyllis Hyman
  11. If Only You Knew - Patti LaBelle
  12. I'll Always Love My Mama - The Intruders
  13. Break Up To Make Up - The Stylistics
  14. I'm Not In Love - Dee Dee Sharp
  15. It's Forever - The Ebonys
  16. If You Wanna Go Back - Jean Carn
  17. Take Good Care of Yourself - The Three Degrees
  18. Drowning In the Sea of Love - Joe Simon
  19. Stay With Me - The Futures
  20. Dance Turned Into a Romance - The Jones Girls
  21. A Love of Your Own - The Ebonys
  22. Strut Your Funky Stuff - Frantique
  23. Love - City Limits
  24. For the Love of Money - The O'Jays

