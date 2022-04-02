Timeless Nostalgia

The theme for this week's show is silky, smooth, soul. Here's everything we played!

  1. Careless Whisper - George Michael
  2. Baby I'm Scared of You -  Womack & Womack
  3. Hello It's Me - The Isley Brothers
  4. Love Changes -  Mother's Finest
  5. Let Me Be Your Angel - Stacy Lattisaw
  6. Missing You - Diana Ross
  7. Don't Ask My Neighbors - The Emotions
  8. Memory Lane - Minnnie Riperton
  9. Sitting In the Park - G.Q.
  10. Find Me a Girl - The Jacksons
  11. Cry Together - The O'Jays
  12. I Get High - Freda Payne
  13. A House Is Not a Home - Luther Vandross
  14. Whatever It Takes - Anita Baker
  15. The First Cut is the Deepest - P.P. Arnold
  16. What's A Telephone Bill - Bootsy Collins
  17. Dreamflower - Tarika Blue
  18. Hurry Up This Way Again - The Stylistics
  19. Dream Of Love - Bill Summers, Summers Heat
  20. You're The Reason Why - The Ebonys
  21. Saving All My Love for You - Whitney Houston
  22. Morning Sunrise - Twennynine, Lenny White
  23. If You Play Your Cards Right - Alicia Myers
  24. After The Dance - Marvin Gaye

