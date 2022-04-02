The theme for this week's show is silky, smooth, soul. Here's everything we played!
- Careless Whisper - George Michael
- Baby I'm Scared of You - Womack & Womack
- Hello It's Me - The Isley Brothers
- Love Changes - Mother's Finest
- Let Me Be Your Angel - Stacy Lattisaw
- Missing You - Diana Ross
- Don't Ask My Neighbors - The Emotions
- Memory Lane - Minnnie Riperton
- Sitting In the Park - G.Q.
- Find Me a Girl - The Jacksons
- Cry Together - The O'Jays
- I Get High - Freda Payne
- A House Is Not a Home - Luther Vandross
- Whatever It Takes - Anita Baker
- The First Cut is the Deepest - P.P. Arnold
- What's A Telephone Bill - Bootsy Collins
- Dreamflower - Tarika Blue
- Hurry Up This Way Again - The Stylistics
- Dream Of Love - Bill Summers, Summers Heat
- You're The Reason Why - The Ebonys
- Saving All My Love for You - Whitney Houston
- Morning Sunrise - Twennynine, Lenny White
- If You Play Your Cards Right - Alicia Myers
- After The Dance - Marvin Gaye