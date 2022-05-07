Here's everything we played on Timeless Nostalgia as we end the semester on a high note!
- Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
- Bootzilla - Bootsy Collins
- Attack Me With Your Love - Cameo
- Just an Illusion - Imagination
- Feel My Love - Slave
- The Boss - Diana Ross
- Master Blaster (Jammin') - Stevie Wonder
- Stone Love - Kashif
- Oh Sheila - Ready For The World
- Candy Man - Mary Jane Girls
- Happy Ever After - Unlimited Touch
- The Glamorous Life - Sheila E.
- Seventh Heaven - Gwen Guthrie
- The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
- What Are You Waiting For - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Baby Be Mine - Michael Jackson
- Inside Out - Odyssey
- Keep On - D-Train
- Baby Love - Aurra
- One and Only - The Ritchie Family