Timeless Nostalgia

Here's everything we played on Timeless Nostalgia as we end the semester on a high note! 

  1. Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
  2. Bootzilla - Bootsy Collins
  3. Attack Me With Your Love - Cameo
  4. Just an Illusion - Imagination
  5. Feel My Love - Slave
  6. The Boss - Diana Ross
  7. Master Blaster (Jammin') - Stevie Wonder
  8. Stone Love - Kashif
  9. Oh Sheila - Ready For The World
  10. Candy Man - Mary Jane Girls
  11. Happy Ever After - Unlimited Touch
  12. The Glamorous Life - Sheila E.
  13. Seventh Heaven - Gwen Guthrie
  14. The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
  15. What Are You Waiting For - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  16. Baby Be Mine - Michael Jackson
  17. Inside Out - Odyssey
  18. Keep On - D-Train
  19. Baby Love - Aurra
  20. One and Only - The Ritchie Family

