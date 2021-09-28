Timeless Nostalgia 8/24/21

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to the very first Timeless Nostalgia show! I hope you enjoyed it just as much as I did. Below are a list of all the songs I played during the show. See you next week!

  1. Get Down On It - Kool Gang
  2. Give Me the Night - George Benson
  3. And the Beat Goes on - The Whispers
  4. Everybody - The Jacksons
  5. Square Biz - Teena Marie
  6. Fool's Paradise - Meli'sa Morgan
  7. Don't Be Cruel - Bobby Brown
  8. I've Just Begun to Love You - Dynasty
  9. Love Come Down - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  10. Saturday Love - Cherrelle & Alexander O'Neal
  11. I'd Rather Be With You - Bootsy Collins
  12. Outstanding - The Gap Band
  13. Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
  14. Stay With Me - Debarge
  15. (You're Living in a) Dream World - The Continental IV
  16. Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
  17. Juicy Fruit - Mtume
  18. My Song - Labi Siffre
  19. Forget Me Nots - Patrice Rushen
  20. What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
  21. You and I - Delegation
  22. Do I Do - Stevie Wonder

