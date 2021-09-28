Timeless Nostalgia 8/24/21

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to the very first Timeless Nostalgia show! I hope you enjoyed it just as much as I did. Below are a list of all the songs I played during the show. See you next week!
- Get Down On It - Kool Gang
- Give Me the Night - George Benson
- And the Beat Goes on - The Whispers
- Everybody - The Jacksons
- Square Biz - Teena Marie
- Fool's Paradise - Meli'sa Morgan
- Don't Be Cruel - Bobby Brown
- I've Just Begun to Love You - Dynasty
- Love Come Down - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Saturday Love - Cherrelle & Alexander O'Neal
- I'd Rather Be With You - Bootsy Collins
- Outstanding - The Gap Band
- Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Isley Brothers
- Stay With Me - Debarge
- (You're Living in a) Dream World - The Continental IV
- Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
- Juicy Fruit - Mtume
- My Song - Labi Siffre
- Forget Me Nots - Patrice Rushen
- What You Won't Do for Love - Bobby Caldwell
- You and I - Delegation
- Do I Do - Stevie Wonder