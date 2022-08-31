We kicked off the very first Timeless Nostalgia show which was a blast! Here's everything we played. Catch us next week on Tuesday from 9-11pm only on 91.1 KLSU
That Ain’t The Way You Make Love - Z.Z. Hill
I Love You More And More - Tom Brock
You’re so Good to Me - Curtis Mayfield
Cool Out - Leroy Hutson
In Summertime - Ronnie McNeir
I Am Your Mind (Part 2) - Roy Ayers
Hung Up On My Baby - Isaac Hayes
Across 110th Street - Bobby Womack
Common Man - David Ruffin
We Share Love - Skip Mahoaney & The Casuals
I Don’t Wanna Play Around - Ace Spectrum
Blam! - The Brothers Johnson
This Time Baby - Jackie Moore
I Specialize In Love - Sharon Brown
A Little Love - Aurra
Velocity - Kopper
If You Asked Me To - Patti LaBelle
Didn’t I Blow Your Mind - The Spinners
Still Such A Thing - Gladys Knight & The Pips
Find Me a Girl - The Jacksons
It Doesn’t Make Sense - The Family Circle
Cherry Pie - Sade