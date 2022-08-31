Timeless Nostalgia
DJ Rocksteady

We kicked off the very first Timeless Nostalgia show which was a blast! Here's everything we played. Catch us next week on Tuesday from 9-11pm only on 91.1 KLSU

  1. That Ain’t The Way You Make Love -  Z.Z. Hill 

  2. I Love You More And More - Tom Brock

  3. You’re so Good to Me - Curtis Mayfield

  4. Cool Out - Leroy Hutson

  5. In Summertime - Ronnie McNeir

  6. I Am Your Mind (Part 2) - Roy Ayers

  7. Hung Up On My Baby - Isaac Hayes

  8. Across 110th Street - Bobby Womack

  9. Common Man - David Ruffin 

  10. We Share Love - Skip Mahoaney & The Casuals

  11. I Don’t Wanna Play Around - Ace Spectrum

  12. Blam! - The Brothers Johnson

  13. This Time Baby - Jackie Moore

  14. I Specialize In Love - Sharon Brown

  15. A Little Love - Aurra

  16. Velocity - Kopper

  17. If You Asked Me To - Patti LaBelle

  18. Didn’t I Blow Your Mind - The Spinners

  19. Still Such A Thing - Gladys Knight & The Pips

  20. Find Me a Girl - The Jacksons 

  21. It Doesn’t Make Sense - The Family Circle

  22. Cherry Pie - Sade

