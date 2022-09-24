Timeless Nostalgia
DJ Rocksteady

Slow, silky, and smooth soul gems from a timeless era, only on 91.1 KLSU.

  1. You Are My High - The Gap Band

  2. Everybody Loves The Sunshine - Roy Ayers

  3. I Call Your Name - Switch

  4. (Olivia) Lost and Turned Out - The Whispers 

  5. Doc - Chocolate Milk

  6. Inseparable - Natalie Cole

  7. Wish That You Were Mine - The Manhattan

  8. Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing - Stevie Wonder

  9. In the Mood - Tyrone Davis

  10. Why I Came to California - Leon Ware

  11. The Star of a Story - Heatwave

  12. A Love of Your Own - Average White Band

  13. Carry On - Bobby Caldwell

  14. Voyage to Atlantis - The Isley Brothers

  15. St. Elmo’s Fire - Michael Franks

  16. Love, Love, Love - Donnie Hathaway

  17. As Long As I’ve Got You - The Charmels

  18. Sho’ Nuff - Sly, Slick & Wicked 

  19. It’ll All Be Over - Supreme Jubilees

  20. Feel Like Makin’ Love - Roberta Flack

  21. This Feeling’s Killing Me - The Jones Girls

  22. My New Love - The Delfonics 

  23. Living Inside Your Love - Earl Klugh

  24. A Little Bit Of Love - Brenda Russell

  25. Easier to Love - Sister Sledge

