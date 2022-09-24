Slow, silky, and smooth soul gems from a timeless era, only on 91.1 KLSU.
You Are My High - The Gap Band
Everybody Loves The Sunshine - Roy Ayers
I Call Your Name - Switch
(Olivia) Lost and Turned Out - The Whispers
Doc - Chocolate Milk
Inseparable - Natalie Cole
Wish That You Were Mine - The Manhattan
Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing - Stevie Wonder
In the Mood - Tyrone Davis
Why I Came to California - Leon Ware
The Star of a Story - Heatwave
A Love of Your Own - Average White Band
Carry On - Bobby Caldwell
Voyage to Atlantis - The Isley Brothers
St. Elmo’s Fire - Michael Franks
Love, Love, Love - Donnie Hathaway
As Long As I’ve Got You - The Charmels
Sho’ Nuff - Sly, Slick & Wicked
It’ll All Be Over - Supreme Jubilees
Feel Like Makin’ Love - Roberta Flack
This Feeling’s Killing Me - The Jones Girls
My New Love - The Delfonics
Living Inside Your Love - Earl Klugh
A Little Bit Of Love - Brenda Russell
Easier to Love - Sister Sledge