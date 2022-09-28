Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

In anticipation of Nigeria's Independence Day we some deep cuts from the past, as well as genre-bending contemporary sounds coming straight from the motherland. A big shoutout to everyone who tuned in and see you next week!

  1. Ma Jaiye Oni - King Sunny Ade
  2. Ojuelegba - Wizkid
  3. Wetin Dey - Ruff Rugged N Raw
  4. Sorrow Tears and Blood - Fela Kuti, Afrika 70
  5. Life's Gone Down Low - Lijadu Sisters
  6. Atomic Bomb - William Onyeabor
  7. Bisi's Beat - Shoki Ohale's Uzzi
  8. Joromi - Sir Victor Uwaifo
  9. Where Is The Name - Burnis Moleme
  10. Ivory - Kio Amachree
  11. Enjoy Your Life - Oby Onyioha
  12. Things Fall Apart - Steve Monite
  13. Africa Will Be Great Again - Femi Kuti
  14. Collateral Damage - Burna Boy
  15. Thunderstorm in Surulere - Lady Donli, The Lagos Panic
  16. Avoid Things - Tems
  17. The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
  18. wanted you - Odunsi (The Engine)
  19. If You Say - Obongjayar, Sarz
  20. Posers - Kio Amachree
  21. Jailer - Asa
  22. Dull - Asake
  23. MERMAID AQUA - Cruel Santino
  24. Beautiful Rain - The Cavemen.
  25. Happy Survival - Eddie Okwedy

