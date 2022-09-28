In anticipation of Nigeria's Independence Day we some deep cuts from the past, as well as genre-bending contemporary sounds coming straight from the motherland. A big shoutout to everyone who tuned in and see you next week!
- Ma Jaiye Oni - King Sunny Ade
- Ojuelegba - Wizkid
- Wetin Dey - Ruff Rugged N Raw
- Sorrow Tears and Blood - Fela Kuti, Afrika 70
- Life's Gone Down Low - Lijadu Sisters
- Atomic Bomb - William Onyeabor
- Bisi's Beat - Shoki Ohale's Uzzi
- Joromi - Sir Victor Uwaifo
- Where Is The Name - Burnis Moleme
- Ivory - Kio Amachree
- Enjoy Your Life - Oby Onyioha
- Things Fall Apart - Steve Monite
- Africa Will Be Great Again - Femi Kuti
- Collateral Damage - Burna Boy
- Thunderstorm in Surulere - Lady Donli, The Lagos Panic
- Avoid Things - Tems
- The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
- wanted you - Odunsi (The Engine)
- If You Say - Obongjayar, Sarz
- Posers - Kio Amachree
- Jailer - Asa
- Dull - Asake
- MERMAID AQUA - Cruel Santino
- Beautiful Rain - The Cavemen.
- Happy Survival - Eddie Okwedy