Timeless Nostalgia

Straight from Shibuya on some zen! Here's a list of everything we played. See you next!

  1. I Was The Life Of The Party - The Dramatics

  2. Cool Cat - Queen 

  3. To Each His Own - Patrice Rushen

  4. (At Your Best) You Are Love - The Isley Brothers

  5. Come Live With Me Angel - Marvin Gaye

  6. Love In The Night - Rick James

  7. I Can’t Do Without You - George Jackson

  8. Yes It’s You - Sweet Charles

  9. Children of the Ghetto - Phillip Bailey

  10. For The Love of Money - The O’Jays

  11. Home Is Where the Hatred Is - Gil Scott-Heron

  12. Holding You, Loving You - Don Blackman

  13. Same Ole Love (365 Days a Year) - Anita Baker

  14. Imaginary Playmates - Rene & Angela

  15. Losalamitoslatinfunklovesong - Gene Harris

  16. All Night Loving - Imagination 

  17. Baby, This Love I Have - Minnie Ripperton

  18. No One Gets The Prize - Diana Ross 

  19. Can’t Shake This Feeling - The Spinners

  20. Can You Handle It - Sharon Redd

  21. Heart Don’t Lie - LaToya Jackson

  22. Strung Out Over You - Mavis Staples, William Bell

  23. At The Hotel - Eunice Collins

  24. Hold On - Bernie Worrell

Load comments