Straight from Shibuya on some zen! Here's a list of everything we played. See you next!
I Was The Life Of The Party - The Dramatics
Cool Cat - Queen
To Each His Own - Patrice Rushen
(At Your Best) You Are Love - The Isley Brothers
Come Live With Me Angel - Marvin Gaye
Love In The Night - Rick James
I Can’t Do Without You - George Jackson
Yes It’s You - Sweet Charles
Children of the Ghetto - Phillip Bailey
For The Love of Money - The O’Jays
Home Is Where the Hatred Is - Gil Scott-Heron
Holding You, Loving You - Don Blackman
Same Ole Love (365 Days a Year) - Anita Baker
Imaginary Playmates - Rene & Angela
Losalamitoslatinfunklovesong - Gene Harris
All Night Loving - Imagination
Baby, This Love I Have - Minnie Ripperton
No One Gets The Prize - Diana Ross
Can’t Shake This Feeling - The Spinners
Can You Handle It - Sharon Redd
Heart Don’t Lie - LaToya Jackson
Strung Out Over You - Mavis Staples, William Bell
At The Hotel - Eunice Collins
Hold On - Bernie Worrell