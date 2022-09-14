Happy Tuesday and welcome to Timeless Nostalgia
Munchies for Your Love - Bootsy Collins
Keepin’ It Movin’ - Robbi D, Heli Sterner
When Love Calls - Atlantic Starr
Liberty - Amnesty
Bad Luck - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes
Lookin’ Through The Windows - The Jackson 5
Upside Down - Diana Ross
I Can’t Stand (To See You Cry) - The Escorts
Day By Day - Eddie Kendricks
Brazilian Rhyme (Beijo Interlude) - Earth, Wind & Fire
Up In Here - The Bar-Kays
Tell Me if You Still Care - The S.O.S. Band
Visions - Stevie Wonder
(Not Just) Knee Deep - Clinton Administration
Ain’t Nothing I Can Do - Tyrone Davis
Let’s Talk It Over - Lenny Williams
Clouds - Chaka Khan, Lew Hahn
Call Me Up - Rick James
I Love You for All Seasons - The Fuzz
How Good Is Your Game - Billy Paul
Saving All My Love for You - Whitney Houston
Heart’s Desire - Don Blackman
I’ll Be With You - Bernie Worrell
Nothing Compares 2 U - Prince, Rosie Gaines