Timeless Nostalgia

This was the very first Timeless Nostalgia show during our annual fundraiser! I'd like to give a big shoutout to everyone who tuned in and donated. See you next week!

  1. I Need Your Lovin' - Teena Marie
  2. You Know How to Love Me - Phyllis Hyman
  3. Do You Love What You Feel - Rufus & Chaka Khan
  4. Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
  5. You Called And Told Me - Jeff Redd
  6. Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got) - Four Tops
  7. Ain't No Half Steppin' - Heatwave
  8. Ivory - Kio Amachree
  9. Plain Ol' Fashioned Girl - The Intruders
  10. He's the Greatest Dancer - Sister Sledge
  11. Soup for One - CHIC
  12. Sending My Love - Zhane
  13. It's My House - Diana Ross
  14. I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On) - Kashif
  15. Who Do You Love - Bernard Wright
  16. Bad Girls - Donna Summer
  17. The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
  18. Getting Serious - Frantique
  19. I Think My Heart Is Telling - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  20. Don't Walk Away - Jade
  21. Mysterious Vibes - The Blackbyrds
  22. Keep On Lovin' Me - The Whispers

Load comments