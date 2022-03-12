This was the very first Timeless Nostalgia show during our annual fundraiser! I'd like to give a big shoutout to everyone who tuned in and donated. See you next week!
- I Need Your Lovin' - Teena Marie
- You Know How to Love Me - Phyllis Hyman
- Do You Love What You Feel - Rufus & Chaka Khan
- Rock Steady - Aretha Franklin
- You Called And Told Me - Jeff Redd
- Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got) - Four Tops
- Ain't No Half Steppin' - Heatwave
- Ivory - Kio Amachree
- Plain Ol' Fashioned Girl - The Intruders
- He's the Greatest Dancer - Sister Sledge
- Soup for One - CHIC
- Sending My Love - Zhane
- It's My House - Diana Ross
- I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On) - Kashif
- Who Do You Love - Bernard Wright
- Bad Girls - Donna Summer
- The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
- Getting Serious - Frantique
- I Think My Heart Is Telling - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- Don't Walk Away - Jade
- Mysterious Vibes - The Blackbyrds
- Keep On Lovin' Me - The Whispers