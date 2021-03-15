Spring is in the air!
Sammy Davis Jr. - Hey There
How About You (Remastered 1998) - Frank Sinatra
Ricky NelsonA Teenager's Romance
Dean Martin - Twilight on the Trail
Roy Orbison - In Dreams
Runaround Sue -Dion
Nat King Cole - Orange Colored Sky
Beyond the Sea - Bobby Darin
The Ballad of Mack the Knife - Dinah Shore & Pearl Bailey
Who's Sorry Now - Connie Francis 1958
Peggy Lee - Why Don't You Do Right
Patsy Cline - She's Got You
Ella Fitzgerald - Blue Skies High Quality Remastered
It Might As Well Be Spring - Frank Sinatra
Song - From A Secret Garden
Ramblin' Rose - Nat King Cole
Judy Garland & Gene Kelly - When You Wore a Tulip(1942)
Glenn Miller - In The Mood [HQ]
Elvis Presley - Spring Fever
When It's Springtime In The Rockies - Gene Autry
The Antonio Morelli Orchestra & Sammy Davis, Jr.
Dean Martin - Since I Met You Baby
Kitty Wells - Open Up Your Heart
Fever - Peggy Lee
Ricky Nelson - Hello Mary Lou ( 1961 )
Natalie Cole - When I Fall In Love (Virtual Duet with Nat King Cole)
Since I Fell for You Lenny Welch
Jo Stafford - 'A Sunday Kind of Love'
JOHNNY MATHIS - WONDERFUL, WONDERFUL 1957
The Andrews Sisters - l'll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time 1941
Patsy Cline - Blue
Skeeter Davis - The End of The World (1962)
Frank Sinatra - One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)