Today on Two-Story Mountain War and Peace came together in each respective hour.
War:
1. Graham Nash, "Military Madness"
2. Daryl Hall & John Oates, "War Baby (Son of Zorro)"
3. Thin Lizzy, "Soldier of Fortune"
4. Marvin Gaye, "Soldier's Plea"
5. Bob Dylan, "Masters of War"
6. Todd Rundgren, "Zen Archer"
7. Bob Marley & The Wailers, "War / No More Trouble (Live)"
8. Wilco, "War on War"
9. Alice In Chains, "Rooster (Live)"
10. The Rolling Stones, "Moonlight Mile"
11. Can, "Mushroom"
12. Bob Dylan & The Band, "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (Live 1974)"
13. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, "Powderfinger"
Peace:
1. Paul & Linda McCartney, "Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey"
2. Todd Rundgren, "A Dream Goes On Forever"
3. Bob Dylan, "Clothesline Saga"
4. Fleetwood Mac, "Over My Head"
5. Catch 22, "Walking Away"
6. Fishmans, "Shiawasemeno (Live)"
7. The Beatles, "I'm Only Sleeping"
8. George Harrision, "Ballad of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let it Roll)"
9. The Zombies, "Time of the Season"
10. Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile, "Over Everything"